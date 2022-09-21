New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Stamping Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320088/?utm_source=GNW

, Haitong Metals, and Dongguan Fortuna Metal Stamping Company.



The global metal stamping market is expected to grow from $193.32 billion in 2021 to $196.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.62%. The metal stamping market is expected to reach $230.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.03%.



The metal stamping market consists of sales of metal stamping by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a manufacturing process that uses various metal forming processes and designs to shape flat metal sheets into different shapes.The metal is put into a press, where a stamping tool is used to create the desired shape.



It combines multiple cutting and forming steps in one stamping step and performs multiple processes into a workpiece within a single stroke.



The main types of metal stamping include mechanical press, hydraulic press, servo press, and others.The mechanical press refers to metal stamping services provided with a mechanical press, an automatic mechanical press is widely used to manufacture sheet metal and metal extrusion.



The different materials used in metal stamping include steel, aluminum, copper, and other materials. The different process used in metal stamping includes blanking, embossing, bending, coining, deep drawing, flanging, and others. The end-users of metal stamping include automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, aerospace & aviation, electricals and other electronics, telecommunication, medical industry, defense, and others



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal stamping market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the metal stamping market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the metal stamping market.The automotive sector is one of the most important economic drivers, with a high level of involvement in global value chains.



This sector’s expansion has been fueled by significant government support, which has allowed it to create a distinct route among manufacturing industries.This expansion increases the production of related automotive components, metal stamping equipment, and tools used in automotive manufacturing.



For instance, In February 2022, an Indian auto components analysis report published by India Brand Equity Foundation stated that the market for auto components in India increased by 25% from Rs. 31,116 crore (US$ 4.1 billion) in 2020-21 to Rs. 38,895 crore (US$ 5.3 billion) in the first half of 2021-22. Therefore, the increasing demand for automotive industry is expected to boost metal stamping market during the forecast period.



Technological advancements is a key trend in gaining popularity in the metal stamping market.Major companies operating in the metal stamping market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation metal stamping technologies into their product and related services, such as robotics, automation, optics, 3D vision system, precision detection, information network management, integration sensors, and others, to provide cutting-edge technology and efficiency in production times leading to cost-efficiency.For instance, In October 2020, a Switzerland-based automation company launched a robot-based press automation solution.



This IRB 760PT is a comprehensive press tending system that offers 25% faster cycle times than existing robot-based press automation solutions.



In April 2022, Melling Engine Parts, a USA-based manufacturer of aftermarket oil pumps and related products company, acquired Casalandra Metal Stamping for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Melling is committed to becoming the standard in new product lines and cherishes the fact that the parts are created in the United States.



Casalandra Metal stamping is a US-based metal fabricator company.



The countries covered in the metal stamping market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

