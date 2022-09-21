Global Genotyping Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Genotypic-Based Diagnostic Testing Bolstering Growth

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genotyping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global genotyping market reached a value of US$ 14.77 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.75 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.41% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Genotyping Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the rising demand for genotypic-based diagnostic testing in healthcare facilities across the globe. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and genetic disorders. In addition to this, the rising adoption of bioinformatics solutions in data analysis and pharmacogenomics in the drug discovery and development processes is also providing an impetus to the market growth.
The market is further driven by the substantial rise in investments in research and development (R&D) activities focusing on genomic drug development and precision medicine research. Apart from this, the escalating demand for reagents for the augmenting volumes of genotyping tests on the global level is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Some of the other factors that are contributing to the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population that is susceptible to developing numerous medical conditions, continual technological advancements in genotyping products, the growing awareness regarding personalized medicines among the masses and a considerable expansion of healthcare expenditure.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product and Service:
- Instruments
- Reagents and Kits
- Software and Services
Breakup by Technology:
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Microarray
- Sequencing
- Mass Spectrometry
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Pharmacogenomics
- Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine
- Agricultural Biotechnology
- Animal Genetics
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Diagnostics and Research Laboratories
- Academic Institutes
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Genotyping Market
6 Market Breakup by Product and Service
7 Market Breakup by Technology
8 Market Breakup by Application
9 Market Breakup by End User
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Illumina Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Qiagen N.V
- Standard BioTools Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvu442
Attachment