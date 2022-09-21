Global Genotyping Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Genotypic-Based Diagnostic Testing Bolstering Growth

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genotyping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global genotyping market reached a value of US$ 14.77 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.75 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.41% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Genotyping Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising demand for genotypic-based diagnostic testing in healthcare facilities across the globe. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and genetic disorders. In addition to this, the rising adoption of bioinformatics solutions in data analysis and pharmacogenomics in the drug discovery and development processes is also providing an impetus to the market growth.

The market is further driven by the substantial rise in investments in research and development (R&D) activities focusing on genomic drug development and precision medicine research. Apart from this, the escalating demand for reagents for the augmenting volumes of genotyping tests on the global level is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Some of the other factors that are contributing to the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population that is susceptible to developing numerous medical conditions, continual technological advancements in genotyping products, the growing awareness regarding personalized medicines among the masses and a considerable expansion of healthcare expenditure.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product and Service:

Instruments

Reagents and Kits

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Microarray

Sequencing

Mass Spectrometry

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pharmacogenomics

Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

Agricultural Biotechnology

Animal Genetics

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostics and Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

