Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Report 2022: Demand for Fast, Precise, and Efficient Fulfillment of In-Store Retailing Driving Growth

The global automated storage and retrieval system market reached a value of US$ 18.03 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 27.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.41% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) is a computer-controlled device that places and recovers loads from specified storage locations accurately in a facility. It consists of shuttles, cranes, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), micro-loads, mini-loads, unit-loads, warehouse execution software (WES) and warehouse management software (WMS).

It offers several advantages, such as efficient use of the floor space, reclaiming unused vertical space, increasing inventory storage density, improving ergonomics and safety, enhancing throughput, and reducing labor costs. As a result, it finds extensive applications in the aviation, automotive, chemical, e-commerce, food and beverage (F&B), and healthcare industries.



Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for fast, precise, and efficient fulfillment of in-store retailing to ensure customer satisfaction across the globe. This, along with the growing industrial automation for improving productivity and quality while increasing safety, reducing errors, and adding flexibility to the manufacturing process, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in technological advancements in ASRS assisted by cutting-edge sensors.

This, coupled with the escalating demand for enhanced storage systems in various industries, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, governments of several countries are extensively investing in developing digital infrastructure, which is positively influencing the market.

Besides this, the increasing order volume in the e-commerce sector due to ease of selling internationally, retargeting customers, and personalization of the buying experience is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of ASRS by small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) to reduce human interaction is bolstering the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automated storage and retrieval system market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, load, application and end user.



Breakup by Type:

Vertical Lift Modules

Carousels

Horizontal Carousels

Vertical Carousels

Crane-Based

Vertical Buffer Modules

Robotic Shuttles

Floor Robots

Breakup by Load:

Unit-Load ASRS

Fixed-Aisle ASRS

Movable-Aisle ASRS

Mini-Load ASRS

Micro-Load ASRS

Breakup by Application:

Storage

Order Picking

Kitting

Buffering

Others

Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Semiconductor and Electronics

General Manufacturing

Retail and Warehousing or Logistics

Aviation

Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics

Healthcare and Pharma

Food and Beverage

Postal and Parcel

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Load



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by End User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic (Kion Group AG)

Honeywell International Inc.

Kardex Group

Knapp AG

Mecalux S.A.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd

System Logistics S.p.A. (Krones AG)

TGW Logistics Group

Toyota Industries Corporation

Viastore Systems.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8yid3f

