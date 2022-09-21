Marathon Gold Announces Appointment of Peter MacPhail to its Board of Directors and New Senior Management Appointments

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter MacPhail to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). Marathon is also pleased to announce the strengthening of its senior management team with two new promotions to executive positions.



Peter MacPhail joins Marathon’s Board with over 35 years of operational mining experience in Canada, Mexico, and Australia. Between 2015 and his recent retirement, Peter was Chief Operating Officer of Alamos Gold Inc. Prior to Alamos, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of both AuRico Gold Inc. and Northgate Minerals Inc. During his tenure at these organizations, Peter oversaw the construction of the Young Davidson mine, initial expansions at the Island Gold mine and construction of the La Yaqui Grande mine in Mexico. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mineral Engineering from the University of Toronto and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Ontario.

George Faught, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Marathon commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Peter to the Board at this exciting time in our Company’s development. We are confident that Peter’s senior management experience will complement our Board of Directors’ skills and experience and that he will provide a valuable perspective as we commence the Valentine Gold Project construction.”

Mr. MacPhail’s appointment comes upon the retirement of Joseph Spiteri as a director, effective September 30, 2022.

Mr. Faught added: “Joe has been an active and valuable member of the Marathon board since the Company’s formation in 2010. During this time, he became a good friend to many at the Company and we would like to thank him for his support and dedication during his tenure and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Management Appointments

Mr. David Ross P.Geo. (NL) has been appointed Vice President, Geology & Exploration. David joined Marathon in September, 2021 as Director, Mineral Resources. In his expanded role, he will have authority over exploration, mineral resource estimation, and project evaluations. David is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Ms. Anne-Marie Waterman has been appointed Vice President, Human Resources. Anne-Marie joined Marathon in February, 2021 as Manager, Human Resources. In her new role, Anne-Marie will have responsibility for workforce development and employee relations for the Valentine Gold Project, as well as corporate and board related human resources and compensation matters. Anne-Marie is based in Grand Falls Windsor, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: “These two new appointments, both representing internal promotions, represent Marathon’s focus on two key areas of our business going forward: (1) the exploration and growth potential of the Valentine Gold Project and the Newfoundland gold camp, and (2) the importance of workforce, labour relations and talent development for effective mine development and operation. These appointments represent our commitment to maintain a high quality and active exploration program through our mine build, as well as the importance of developing and retaining a motivated and talented Newfoundland based mining team for the work ahead. David and Anne-Marie both represent excellent new additions to our senior team.”

David Ross Biography

David is a professional geoscientist with over 25 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Marathon, he held the role of Senior Manager, Resource Estimation at Endeavour Mining plc., and its predecessor company Teranga Gold Corporation. During his tenure at Endeavour and Teranga, David focused on Birimian orogenic gold mineralization at various operating mines and advanced exploration projects throughout West Africa. Prior to Teranga, David served as Director, Geological Services at Roscoe Postle Associates for 15 years, specializing in Mineral Resource estimation and project evaluation. David is also the author or co-author of more than fifty NI-43-101 technical reports in the mineral resource sector. David is a graduate of Carleton University (B.Sc.) and Queen’s University (M.Sc.) and recipient of the David Money Memorial Award, presented each year to the top student in the Masters Mineral Exploration Program at Queen's University.

Anne-Marie Waterman Biography

Prior to joining Marathon, Anne-Marie was employed with Vale where she gained over 16 years of experience in human resources management within a diverse work environment, including leadership roles in both operational and project settings. Anne Marie received a diploma in Business Management, Human Resources Management from the College of North Atlantic and continued to further her education at Memorial University of Newfoundland. Anne-Marie brings focus on strengthening the organizational values and culture that support a diverse and inclusive workplace through open communication and leading by example. She embraces change which is the core of building a dynamic and inclusive organization from the grassroots.

About Marathon

Marathon (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold company advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Project comprises a series of five mineralized deposits along a 20-kilometre system. An April 2021 Feasibility Study outlined an open-pit mining and conventional milling operation over a thirteen-year mine life with a 31.5% after-tax rate of return. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.40 Moz (29.68 Mt at 1.46 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.65 Moz (17.38 Mt at 1.17 g/t). Please see Marathon’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the Valentine Gold Project.

