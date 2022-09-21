New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medium- and High-voltage Power Cable Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320150/?utm_source=GNW

The study presents revenue forecast based on region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific (further segmented into China, ASEAN, East Asia, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and India + Rest of South Asia); Russia + CIS; the Middle East; Latin America; and Africa) as well as transmission voltage (with voltage class above 72.5kV), distribution (with voltage class between 1kV and 72.5kV), and underground/submarine (including all voltage classes above 1kV). The study sheds light on market dynamics such as growth drivers and restraints expected to impact market developments during the forecast period.



The data presented in the research service is based on historical data and information gathered through interactions with various key stakeholders spread across the world.



The study also presents an overview of regional trends, and it analyzes potential growth opportunities for cable manufacturers and derives strategic imperatives for companies to follow as recommendations.

