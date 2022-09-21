Bottled Water in the U.S. Through 2026: A Complete and Thorough Understanding of the Bottled Water Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled Water in the U.S. Through 2026" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This definitive U.S. bottled water market report from Beverage Marketing Corporation looks at the largest beverage category by volume and considers every aspect of this resilient category, the forces propelling its continued growth and its competitive circumstances.
Sparkling, non-sparkling, imports, HOD, branded and private label, BMC dives into the details to look at the trends - where they've been and where they're headed. From discussions of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic to detailed analysis of key companies' and brands' activities and sales results, this report covers it all. It also offers detailed analysis and data to put industry trends in perspective by covering nuances such as regional and state markets as well as packaging, quarterly category growth, distribution, advertising, demographics and more.
This bottled water research report features
The most comprehensive report available, Bottled Water in the U.S. through 2026 surveys the domestic landscape of the leading beverage category. The study provides volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures and provides analysis that gives true perspective to the wealth of historical, current and forecasted data it provides. An in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category and the drivers likely to propel consumption growth through 2026 are also provided.
Further, all aspects of the bottled water market are considered, including segmentation by package size, distribution channels, water type and source. Advertising and demographic data are also included. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive research, this authoritative report provides readers a complete and thorough understanding of the bottled water landscape including:
- Historical and current statistics on all facets of the bottled water market, as well as insight into current trends and market drivers including the aftermath of the covid-19 crisis. Data and analysis putting the U.S. market in context of the global perspective.
- A regional look at the U.S. bottled water marketplace, with volume and growth of non-sparkling and sparkling water over the past three decades.
- Detailed analysis of the home- and-office delivery (HOD) segment and the leading HOD water companies.
- Data detailing sales by key on- and off-premise, as well as non-retail, distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.
- An analysis of non-sparkling volume by container type and by size as well as sparkling volume.
- Advertising expenditures of the leading bottled water companies and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Spanish network TV advertising).
- Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key bottled water brands.
- Overview of the seltzer and club soda market and its key players.
- Projections for the bottled water market and its sub-segments including premium PET, 1 and 2.5 gallon, bulk delivered water, imports and sparkling water through 2026, as well as five-year volume forecasts by region, distribution channels and packaging, and more.
Key Topics Covered:
1. THE U.S. BOTTLED WATER MARKET
- The Global Bottled Water Market
- The National Bottled Water Market
- Volume
- Per Capita Consumption
- Volume by Segment
- Wholesale Dollar Sales
- Prices
- Seasonality
- Retail Dollar Sales
- Quarterly Growth Trends
2. THE REGIONAL BOTTLED WATER MARKETS
- Regional Bottled Water Markets
- Overview
- Non-Sparkling Water
- Sparkling Water
- Per Capita Consumption
3. THE HOD WATER MARKET
- Home- and Office-Delivered Bottled Water
- Overview
- Recent Developments
- Leading Companies and Brands
- Number of Coolers
4. THE IMPORTED BOTTLED WATER MARKET
- Imported Bottled Water
- Overview
- Volume
- Volume of Imports by Origin
- Regions of Origin
- Countries of Origin
- Value of Imports by Origin
- Regions of Origin
- Countries of Origin
- Dollars Per Gallon
- Imported Volume by Type
- Imported Sparkling and Non-Sparkling Water
5. BOTTLED WATER DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS AND PRICING
- Bottled Water Volume by Distribution Channel
- Non-Sparkling Volume by Distribution Channel
- Domestic Sparkling Volume by Distribution Channel
- Imported Volume by Distribution Channel
- PET Water Share by Outlet
- Bottled Water Dollar Sales by Distribution Channel
- Bottled Water Dollar Sales by Channel & Water Type
- Bottled Water Sales Average Price Per Gallon
- Non-Sparkling
- Domestic Sparkling
- Imports
- Average Price in Supermarkets
6. BOTTLED WATER PACKAGING
- Bottled Water Packaging Developments
- Non-Sparkling Volume by Container Type
- Non-Sparkling Volume by Container Size and Channel
- Sparkling Volume by Container Type
7. THE LEADING BOTTLED WATER COMPANIES AND THEIR BRANDS
8. THE U.S. CLUB SODA AND SELTZER WATER MARKET
- Club Soda and Seltzer Water
- Overview
- Volume
- Club Soda and Seltzer Water Companies and Brands
- Overview
- Polar
- Schweppes
- Canada Dry
- Vintage
- Seagram
9. BOTTLED WATER BY SOURCE
- Purified and Spring Water
- Overview
- Volume
10. BOTTLED WATER ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES
- Bottled Water Advertising
- Overview
- Domestic Brands
- Imported Brands
- Bottled Water Advertising by Media
11. DEMOGRAPHICS OF THE BOTTLED WATER CONSUMER
- Users of Bottled Waters in the U.S.
- Overview
- Comparative Demographics of Bottled Water Brands
Companies Mentioned
- Acqua Panna
- AHA
- Alpine Spring
- Aquafina
- Arrowhead
- BlueTriton Brands
- bubly
- CG Roxane LLC
- Coca-Cola Company
- Culligan International
- Danone Waters North America
- Dasani
- Deer Park
- Evian
- Fiji
- Ice Mountain
- Icelandic Glacial
- Keurig Dr Pepper
- Nestle Pure Life
- Nestle USA
- Niagara Bottling, LLC
- Ozarka
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- Perrier
- Poland Spring
- Primo Water Corporation
- San Pellegrino
- Saratoga Spring
- The PET Water Market
- Topo Chico
- Volvic
- Voss
- Zephyrhills
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxjaec