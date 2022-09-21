Fertility Services Market Augmented to Reach USD 31.59 Billion by 2029, Market Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Projections and Opportunity Analysis

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Global Fertility Services Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The fertility Services market is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The fertility Services market report analyses the key developments taking place concerning agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, new product launches, expansions, and other key strategies. It also studies detailed company profiling. The overviews, SWOT analysis, and strategies of each vendor covered in the Fertility Services market research report provide an understanding of the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the fertility services market which was USD 17.45 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 31.59 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The services that those who are unable to conceive naturally use are known as fertility services . These fertility services aid infertile couples, single parents, LGBT people, and anyone who is having trouble getting pregnant. Treatment methods for genetic disorders and infertility concerns are included in fertility treatments to aid in conception.

Services related to fertility are offered to help in infertility treatment. These services use methods such in vitro fertilisation (IVF), artificial insemination, surrogacy, and others to aid couples, single mothers, and members of the LGBT community who are having trouble getting pregnant. Men and women of childbearing age can both experience infertility. Additionally, reduced sperm counts or decreased sperm motility, which may be caused by hormonal imbalance, are primary causes of male infertility. Therefore, the hypothalamus and pituitary gland must work properly for both men and women to be fertile.

Opportunities

According to research by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the male spouse causes infertility in about 40% of infertile couples, and among them, between 85 and 90 percent are cured with medication or surgery. This is expected to fuel the fertility services market size

Some of the major players operating in the fertility services market are:

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

The Cooper Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Instituto Bernabeu (Spain)

Virtus Health (Australia)

CooperSurgical, Inc. (U.S.)

Vitrolife (Sweden)

CARE Fertility (U.K.)

INVO Bioscience (U.S.)

Monash IVF (Australia)

Fertility Focus Limited (U.S.)

Carolinas Fertility Institute (U.S.)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (India)

Recent Development

In July 2019, A Queensland-based provider of reproductive treatments named Fertility Solutions was purchased by Australia-based Monash IVF Group for $1.43 million (AUD 2.1 million). The business purchased some of Fertility Solutions' assets, liabilities, and contracts. With two Fertility Solutions facilities in Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast, the acquisition is anticipated to increase Monash IVF Group's regional reach.

The Analysis Objectives Of The Report Are:

To know this fertility services market size by pinpointing its sub-sections

To investigate the sum and estimation of this Market, contingent upon key areas

To consider the significant players and investigate their development plans

To investigate this Market concerning development patterns, possibilities, and their interest in the whole area

To analyze this market size (volume and worth) from the organization, basic locales/nations, items and application, foundation data

Essential overall this Market fabricating organizations, to indicate, explain, and examine the item deals sum, worth and piece of the pie, market contention scene, SWOT investigation, and improvement plans for future.

Industry Segmentation: Fertility Services Market

The fertility services market is segmented based on infertility, procedure, services and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Infertility

Male infertility

Female infertility

Procedure

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

In-Vitro Fertilization

Artificial Insemination

Surrogacy

Services

Donor

Non-donor

End-User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutes

Surgical Centers

Fertility Services Market, By Region:

The fertility Services market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, and product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Fertility Services market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Fertility Services market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods, and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Fertility Services Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rising technological advancements

Growing technological advancements in fertility treatment , rising success rates with ICSI-IVF in cases of poor sperm morphology, poor sperm motility, and low sperm count in men, rising accessibility and availability of healthcare facilities, and rising healthcare and research spending are the main factors among others driving the fertility market .

Rising delayed pregnancies in women

Rising delayed pregnancies in women are the key factor escalating the market growth. Additionally, in the anticipated period of 2022–2029, rising technical developments, modernization, and research and development activities in the healthcare sector will further generate new chances for the market for fertility services.

Increased awareness of infertility treatments

The expansion of the fertility services market is anticipated to be fuelled by developments in assisted reproductive technology, increased awareness of infertility treatments , and an increase in the number of fertility clinics.

