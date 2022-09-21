New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320145/?utm_source=GNW





In this study, Frost & Sullivan assesses the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), an operational component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that aims to mitigate cyber threats and safeguard critical infrastructure.



The study outlines the agency’s most relevant programs and contracts.



In addition, it identifies current trends and challenges, as well as some growth opportunities in the near and long term.



A growth driver for this agency’s work is cost-effectiveness, a trait that companies (especially the small ones) look for in cybersecurity products to protect their data and networks at an accessible value.



However, the need for constant control and system upgrades can increase overall costs and therefore halt growth.

