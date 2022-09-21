edgeTI Receives 2022 Defense TechConnect Innovator Award

edgeTI’s Federal Leader and Chief Revenue Officer to Brief Attendees on September 28 at Defense TechConnect



ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Technologies Inc, the U.S operating company of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI"), a leader in real-time digital operations software, announces that it received a 2022 Defense TechConnect Innovator Award, In the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data, Cyber security and Analytics. The Company will also present “edgeCore™, A unique solution to address data sharing requirements of JADC2” at next week’s Defense TechConnect’s Innovation Summit & Expo being held at the Gaylord in National Harbor, Maryland collocated with the Smart Cities Connect.

The Defense TechConnect Innovation Spotlights are designed to recognize and accelerate private-sector and defense-sourced technology solutions aligned with warfighter and national security problem-sets.

“We are pleased to receive this award as it relates to the unique problem sets and goals of our armed services as expressed by the Joint All-Domain Command and Control program,” said Jacques Jarman, CRO and Government Leader for edgeTI™. “While we recently were awarded an IDIQ on the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System(ABMS) component of JADC2 efforts, we believe our edgeCore platform can accelerate program success given our Technical Readiness Level 9 and experience across every branch of the military and NATO operations.”

edgeCore™ is the only Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) platform that unifies both control and intelligence in a cohesive security model capable of:

Federating single sign-on

Assigning privileges and data access by role and context

Redacting or removing sensitive content

Isolating data for use multi-tenancy situations without creating new data stores

Jacques Jarman is scheduled to present in the Innovator Spotlight on AI, Data, Cyber, & Software at Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022, at 10:30 AM - 11:50 AM EDT in Baltimore 1 at the Gaylord facility in National Harbor Maryland.

edgeTI will also be exhibiting at the conference as well in Booth 412 where it can discuss JADC2 approaches and demonstrate edgeCore’s unifying risk intelligence feeds and emergency communications for use in Smart Cities with its partner OnSolve.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible. Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, FSE: Q5i

