Araris Biotech AG to Present at Informa Connect’s Next Generation Protein Therapeutics Summit

ZURICH, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, today announced the company’s chief executive officer, Philipp Spycher, Ph.D., will be a speaker at the Next Generation Protein Therapeutics Summit hosted by Informa Connect.



The presentation will highlight Araris’ proprietary linker technology, which enables the conjugation of various potent drug payloads to native “off-the-shelf” antibodies in a single step without the need for further engineering. In addition, the presentation will discuss how the resulting antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) Araris is able to develop show favorable biophysical properties and demonstrate potent activity at very low doses in multiple in-vivo head-to-head studies with a significant improvement in therapeutic index. Further details about the presentation are provided below.

Presentation Details:

Presentation title: Linker-Payload Matters: Highly Stable and Efficient ADCs Made with Native Antibodies and Peptide Linkers

Session date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Session time: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. EDT

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech AG is pioneering the development of its novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology to enable efficient and precise production of ADCs. Its linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf’ antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to multiple FDA-approved ADCs. Araris is a spin-off company from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and ETH Zurich.

