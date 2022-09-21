Immunovant to Present at Roivant Investor Day on September 28th

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at Roivant’s Investor Day, taking place on September 28th, 2022.



Roivant Investor Day presentation details:

Date: Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 Time: 11:15 am Eastern Time Webcast: The presentation will be available via webcast and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, located at www.immunovant.com.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a leader in FcRn inhibitor technology, the Company is boldly developing innovative therapies for a range of debilitating autoimmune diseases with significant unmet patient needs. The Company’s investigational compound, batoclimab, is a novel, fully human, monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com.

