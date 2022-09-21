ZAGG InvisibleShield Announces Screen Repair Guarantee Plan

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Glass XTR2 + ZAGG Screen Repair Guarantee Plan for the iPhone 14 family of smartphones. U.S. customers who purchase a ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 + ZAGG Screen Repair Guarantee plan will be able to register their phone for a one-time screen repair up to $250 if their phone gets damaged with the XTR2 screen protector on the device. The plan is valid for up to one year from the date of purchase per device. It’s just one more way ZAGG InvisibleShield is helping customers ‘Protect Better’ for just $10 more.



ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 is made with Hexiom Impact Technology that optimally absorbs and disperses impacts through a honeycomb micro-structure making it over 10% stronger than its predecessor1. Glass XTR2 is engineered to be extremely touch sensitive, featuring a hydrophilic layer that reduces friction as you move your finger across the surface, a feature that makes XTR2 optimal for mobile gaming. In addition to an enhanced Eyesafe® blue light filter, XTR2 also features two new-to-world features:

Anti-reflective Technology: This new treatment significantly decreases reflection and increases the light transmitted to improve your screen’s clarity and enrich the color depth and vibrancy of the images on your screen.

This new treatment significantly decreases reflection and increases the light transmitted to improve your screen’s clarity and enrich the color depth and vibrancy of the images on your screen. Anti-dust Adhesive: Even if a little dust gets on your screen during installation, our new adhesive will install smoothly making any dust particles virtually invisible on your screen.

“With the Glass XTR2 + ZAGG Screen Repair Guarantee plan, the best just got better,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG. “It’s one more way ZAGG helps protect the mobile phones that have become a necessity of life for so many.”

Customers must register their device within 30 days and retain their proof of purchase to qualify for all claims which are limited to a one-time screen repair up to $250 per device for one year. Exclusions apply. For more information, visit https://www.warrantylife.com/zaggterms.

Availability:

The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 + Screen Repair Guarantee plan is available now on ZAGG.com for $10 plus the cost of Glass XTR2. The screen repair program may be added to the online shopping cart with the purchase of any Glass XTR2 product.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device2. With more than 250 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Tests conducted by 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 10% stronger than 2021 Glass XTR product.

2Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

