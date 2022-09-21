Blue Water Vaccines to Present at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022

CINCINNATI, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced that the Company will host a roundtable discussion and present at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.



On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11am Central European Time, BWV will host a roundtable discussion entitled, “Mathematical Modeling for Identification of Antigens for Novel Vaccine Development,” moderated by Dr. Sunetra Gupta, Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at The University of Oxford and member of the BWV Scientific Advisory Board. In addition to the roundtable, Dr. Gupta will deliver a presentation on the current status and progress of the Company’s universal influenza vaccine candidate, BWV-101, on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11am Central European Time.

In addition to the Company participation on mathematical modeling and influenza vaccine development, Dr. Brian Price, Ph.D., Head of Technology Strategy of BWV, will present an overview of BWV-201, a live attenuated bacterial vaccine candidate to prevent acute otitis media (AOM) in children. This presentation will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 2:45pm Central European Time.

BWV management will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Interested parties may request a one-on-one meeting at investors@bluewatervaccines.com or contact BWV at (513) 620-4101.

About Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformational vaccines to address significant health challenges globally. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, and St. Jude Children's Hospital. The company is developing a universal flu vaccine that will provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus (NoV) S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform from Cincinnati Children’s to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including norovirus/rotavirus and malaria, among others. Additionally, Blue Water Vaccines is developing a Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent the highly infectious middle ear infections, known as Acute Otitis Media (AOM), in children. For more information, visit www.bluewatervaccines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on BWV’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development of BWV’s vaccine candidates; the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any vaccine under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. BWV does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in BWV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 15, 2022 and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of BWV’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

