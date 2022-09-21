Comanche County Memorial Hospital Announces Partnership With Clearway Health

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Health is honored to be selected by Comanche County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) as their specialty pharmacy partner to improve medication access, adherence and clinical outcomes for patients with complex chronic conditions.

"We have pledged a continued tradition of excellence to our patients and our community," Brent Smith, CEO of CCMH, shared. "Our partnership with Clearway Health will help us create excellent experiences for our patients on specialty medications along with the providers and care teams who support them on their care journey. Clearway Health is the ideal partner to provide specialty pharmacy services to our growing patient population."

"We are thankful and excited to partner with CCMH to create a specialty pharmacy program that extends pharmacy services beyond Lawton and throughout Southwest Oklahoma," said Nicole Faucher, President of Clearway Health. "CCMH prides itself on putting the patient first and providing award-winning care. We share their purpose of putting people first and providing a patient-centered service to increase access to care, improve medication adherence and elevate health outcomes for the patients and communities that CCMH serves."

Patients on specialty medication therapies often require additional education, clinical management and ongoing support to remain adherent to their complex medication regimens and manage side effects. In addition, specialty medications can be costly, which increases the challenges for patients to access these critical therapies. Clearway Health and CCMH will work together to provide specialty pharmacy services through in-clinic support from specialty pharmacists and liaisons to ensure patients receive coordinated and personalized care.

About Comanche County Memorial Hospital

CCMH is a community health system located in Lawton, Oklahoma. For over 70 years, CCMH has established a tradition of excellence, making comprehensive and advanced healthcare available to all in southwest Oklahoma. CCMH is licensed for 265 beds and employs close to 2,300 team members across the hospital, Memorial Medical Group, Lawton Community Health Centers, Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center and The McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. CCMH enjoys the benefit of approximately 100 volunteers and is an independent nonprofit organization that prides itself on putting the patient first and providing award-winning care.

To learn more, visit www.ccmhhealth.com.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy program, improve access to care and provide personalized support to vulnerable patients, families, providers and care teams to eliminate barriers and ensure medications are received on time.

Born out of Boston Medical Center, Clearway Health emerged as a solution to improve access to care and manage the complex medication needs of patient populations. A group of solution-seekers created a specialty pharmacy program to serve Boston Medical Center and its patients. Now, Clearway Health serves hospitals, health systems and the communities of patients they care for - providing a service that's been proven, lived and experienced by our team.

To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

Contact Information:

Allison Arant

Senior Vice President, Client Development and Marketing

allison.arant@bmc.org



Related Images











Image 1: Clearway Health redefines partnership with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.





Accelerating CCMH's specialty pharmacy program so that CCMH can focus on who matters most.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment