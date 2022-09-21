Pacira BioSciences Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 3 Study of EXPAREL as a Single-dose Sciatic Nerve Block in the Popliteal Fossa for Bunionectomy

-- Second Phase 3 study achieves primary and key secondary endpoints; safely demonstrating statistically significant reductions in postsurgical pain and opioid consumption through 96 hours --



-- Company on track to submit supplemental New Drug Application in first quarter of 2023 --

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 study of EXPAREL as a single-dose sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical regional analgesia in patients undergoing bunionectomy. EXPAREL achieved the study’s primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in cumulative pain scores from 0 to 96 hours compared with bupivacaine HCl (p<0.00001). EXPAREL also achieved statistical significance for reduction in postsurgical opioid consumption (p<0.00001) and percentage of opioid-free subjects (p<0.001) through 96 hours compared with bupivacaine HCl, which were key secondary endpoints. EXPAREL was well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with bupivacaine HCl.

“With the successful readout of our second Phase 3 study, we now have an overwhelmingly positive body of data supporting EXPAREL as the first and only single-dose product to safely demonstrate four days of superior pain control versus bupivacaine,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “EXPAREL-based nerve and field blocks are fueling a revolution in regional aesthesia. With these positive data sets, we believe we are well positioned to broaden the EXPAREL label to include two additional nerve block indications for prolonged pain management across a wide variety of lower extremity procedures. This will help physicians improve their patients’ outcomes by providing better pain control, while minimizing opioids, accelerating recovery times, and migrating procedures to outpatient settings.”

Pacira plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) early next year to expand the EXPAREL label to include sciatic nerve blocks in the popliteal fossa, as well as femoral nerve blocks in the adductor canal. Earlier this month, Pacira announced positive results from a Phase 3 study of EXPAREL as a single-dose femoral nerve block in the adductor canal for total knee arthroplasty. A sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa is used for anesthesia and analgesia for foot, ankle, achilles tendon, and other lower leg surgeries. A femoral nerve block in the adductor canal is used for anesthesia and analgesia for surgery of the knee, medial lower leg, and ankle surgeries.

“These results from our second Phase 3 study of EXPAREL as a lower extremity nerve block, demonstrate safe, effective and clinically meaningful superiority against the active comparator bupivacaine,” said Roy Winston, MD, chief medical officer of Pacira BioSciences and a board-certified anesthesiologist. “We look forward to the regulatory process with the FDA with the goal of providing clinicians with two new routes of administration that have safely demonstrated superior efficacy to the current standard in consecutive studies involving lower extremity surgeries.”



About the Phase 3 Study

The Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, active-controlled, multicenter study was designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of EXPAREL versus bupivacaine HCl administered as a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa. The study was conducted in two parts, with Part A completed and analyzed before enrollment in Part B was initiated.

In total, the study randomized 185 subjects. In Part A, 66 subjects undergoing bunionectomy were randomized 1:1:1 to receive a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa with a single dose of EXPAREL 266 mg, EXPAREL 133 mg or 0.25% bupivacaine HCl (50 mg). In part B, an additional 119 subjects undergoing bunionectomy were randomized 1:1 to receive a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa with a single dose of EXPAREL 133 mg or 0.25% bupivacaine HCL (50 mg). All subjects in Part A and Part B received a Mayo field block with 20 mL 0.5% bupivacaine HCl after study drug administration in the operating room immediately prior to surgical incision.

The study’s primary endpoint was the area under the curve, or AUC, of the Numerical Rating Scale pain intensity scores from 0 to 96 hours post-surgery comparing EXPAREL to 0.5% bupivacaine HCl. Secondary endpoints included total postsurgical opioid consumption from 0 to 96 hours comparing EXPAREL to bupivacaine HCl.

Pacira plans to submit the full results from the Phase 3 study for presentation at future scientific conferences and for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

