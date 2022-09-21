Guild to Bring Together Business Leaders and Luminaries to Host Opportunity Summit, October 18-20, in Denver, CO

Denver, CO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform and the leader in opportunity creation for America’s workforce, announced that it will be hosting the Opportunity Summit October 18-20 in Denver, CO. The Opportunity Summit will bring together a group of leading minds from forward-thinking employers, academic institutions and the policy ecosystem to explore the changing state of work and why now is the time to build a culture of opportunity.

Throughout the week, speakers and attendees will dig into today’s core challenges for employers, including efforts to attract and retain diverse talent while creating meaningful career pathways for employees to take on the roles of tomorrow. The Summit will explore the shifting social contract between employers and employees, and how business leaders can best meet the needs of their workforce.

“Now, more than ever before, workers are demanding greater opportunity and career mobility from their employers,” said Rachel Romer, Guild CEO & Co-Founder. “We are thrilled to bring together this incredible group of leaders and thinkers solving today’s toughest challenges to explore how to best create meaningful pathways and greater opportunity for workers across the country.”

Attendees will hear from leaders and luminaries shaping the future of opportunity for America’s workforce, including:

Josh Bersin, Founder and CEO, Bersin & Associates

Dean Carter, Former CHRO, Patagonia

Allan Calonge, Chief People Officer, Core Operations, Bon Secours Mercy Health

David Gelles, Correspondent, The New York Times

Robert Gibbs, Senior Counsel, Bully Pulpit Interactive and former White House Press Secretary

Adam Grant, NYT Best-Selling Author of Think Again, Give And Take, Originals, and Option B and Wharton Professor

Dr. Mary Hawkins, President, Bellevue University

David Mafe, Chief Diversity Officer and VP of Human Resources, UCHealth

Michael McGuire, Dean at the University College, University of Denver

Kevin Oakes, CEO, The Institute for Corporate Productivity

Tamla Oates-Forney, EVP and CHRO, USAA

Matt Sigelman, President, The Burning Glass Institute

Dr. Kate Smith, President, Rio Salado College

Johanna Söderström, EVP and Chief People Officer, Tyson Foods

Lorraine Stomski, SVP of Associate Learning and Leadership, Walmart

Dr. KimArie Yowell, Chief Diversity and Learning Officer, Rocket Central

For more information on the Summit, and to stay up to date on more speakers coming to the agenda, please visit https://info.guildeducation.com/opportunitysummit/p/4.

About Guild

Guild’s Career Opportunity Platform enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees, unlocking life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development and one-on-one coaching. Guild partners with the nation’s largest employers — including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Macy’s, Target and The Walt Disney Company — to create cultures of opportunity that will help them attract and retain top talent, and build the workforce of the future. Using Guild’s Career Opportunity Platform full of real-world education and learning programs, employees at those companies can gain the skills, knowledge and guidance they need to build a brighter future for themselves and their families — all without paying for tuition or career services on their own. For more information, visit https://www.guildeducation.com/