8 Rivers Capital, LLC And KC8 Capture Technologies, Ltd. enter into Sales Framework Agreement

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8 Rivers Capital LLC (8 Rivers), a world-leading Net Zero Solutions provider and KC8 Capture Technologies Ltd (KC8) and its subsidiary Uno Technologies Pty Ltd (UNO Tech), have announced that they have entered a strategic Sales Framework Agreement for the engineering, project development, and licensing of the KC8 technology offering. The KC8 technology is catalytically enhanced precipitating solvent technology engineered to capture greater than 95% of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions from heavy industry sources such as cement plants, power stations (pre- and post-combustion) and other large CO 2 emitting industries. The “UNO MK 3” process is suitable for retrofitting to existing emission sources as well as for new-build plants. The process is applicable to all CO 2 sources; however, due to its robust nature, it has been particularly successful in high-oxygen flue gases typical of Natural Gas Combined Cycle (NGCC) generators. Through this agreement, 8 Rivers Capital is KC8’s exclusive licensing partner for the North American power sector, and a strategic partner globally.



The partnership between the two companies began in 2020 when 8 Rivers was awarded a grant by the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) office, as part of its Flexible Carbon Capture and Storage (“FLECCS”) program to work with UNO Tech to further the development and commercialization of the KC8 Technology and related product offerings. Today the UNO MK 3 process is ready for deployment.

KC8 has developed the technology and owns the patents to this Australian-developed solvent process for capturing CO 2 from post-combustion flue gases in heavy industries at greater efficiencies and lower cost than current technologies. KC8’s core business is to develop capture projects and license use of the technology to lower the cost of capture, enhancing and accelerating CCS as a leading greenhouse gas mitigation tool.

Damian Beauchamp, 8 Rivers President and Chief Development Officer, stated “Since 2017 we have been closely following the KC8 post-combustion capture technology. KC8 provides a more sustainable and energy efficient approach compared to amine-based post-combustion carbon capture. This partnership will allow 8 Rivers and KC8 to rapidly deploy at existing emitting facilities, including power plants, allowing for significant emissions reductions across the world.”

Greg Ross, Executive Director for KC8 commented “We are very happy to be partnering with 8 Rivers to further commercialize our technology on the back of our strong working relationship in the APRA-E program. 8 Rivers is a leader in the application of new technologies in the development of new and retrofit CO 2 abatement projects. We see this agreement being a great opportunity for KC8 to accelerate the deployment of the UNO Tech technology into the US and global markets. Together, the two companies will have a major impact on reducing global emissions in the hard to abate industries.”

