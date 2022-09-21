Bionano Genomics Announces Publication of Study Using OGM for Detection of Balanced Chromosomal Rearrangements Found in Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the publication of a study utilizing OGM to detect cryptic balanced chromosomal rearrangements (BCRs) found in subjects who experienced recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL). Compared to traditional cytogenetic methods, OGM successfully identified cryptic reciprocal translocation in all samples, improving the success rate for finding pathogenic variants of cryptic BCRs and streamlining the process of detection.



Researchers analyzed samples from 11 couples who dealt with RPL, had a history of an affected child or fetus with chromosome loss or gain, or had a history of infertility to determine OGM’s utility for detection of cryptic BCRs, which can significantly increase the risk of delivering abnormal offspring with congenital malformations or miscarriage for carrier couples. OGM showed 100% concordance with the results from fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and sequencing analyses and revealed additional complex rearrangement events such as inverted aberrations, further refining potential genetic interpretation. The study authors highlighted challenges associated with using traditional methods and cited OGM’s rapid and robust detection of cryptic BCRs with a high resolution as evidence of its potential application as a first-line method in routine clinical genetic testing.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano commented, “This study shows support for OGM in an area that we believe may prove to be very helpful to people struggling with infertility and pregnancy loss. We are gratified to see the researchers’ recommendation that OGM be adopted as a primary method to replace traditional methods, some of which have been around for 50 years.”

This publication can be found here: https://jmg.bmj.com/content/early/2022/06/15/jmedgenet-2022-108553

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “can,” “believe” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the ability and utility of OGM to detect cryptic BCRs. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure of future study results to support those demonstrated in the paper referenced in this press release; failure OGM to detect cryptic BCRs; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

+1 (858) 366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com