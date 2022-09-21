XpresSpa Group Expands Retail Products for Women, Underscoring Company’s Commitment to Support Women’s Health and Wellness

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a leader in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, has launched the Women’s Health Initiative as part of its overarching social responsibility platform strategy designed to advance the education and support of wellness for women. As part of this launch, the Company rolled out an expanded line of retail products dedicated to women’s health including products in the personal hygiene, pregnancy prevention, reproductive health, first aid and wellness categories.



“Women play a significant role shaping the trends we see in the wellness industry and have more choices than ever about the products they choose to buy. We want to deliver solutions that inform and serve their evolving lifestyles and meet their specific health and wellness needs,” said XpresSpa Group CEO Scott Milford. “We have been very intentional in sourcing to offer high-quality, sustainable products from companies that support women and are owned by women and people of color. We are excited to expand our offerings for women on the go.”

The finely curated assortment of retail products for women on the go builds upon XpresSpa Group’s existing portfolio of products and services currently available in-person or via the mobile app, such as health screenings, contraceptives, STD testing and pregnancy testing.

Product highlights of the newly expanded upon women’s health and wellness solutions include:

Plan B One-Step: Emergency contraception that helps prevent pregnancy before it starts by temporarily delaying ovulation after unprotected sex.

Emergency contraception that helps prevent pregnancy before it starts by temporarily delaying ovulation after unprotected sex. August Tampons and Pads: Ultra-comfortable, 100% organic cotton, and fully biodegradable. Tampons are fitted with plastic applicators that are recyclable.

Ultra-comfortable, 100% organic cotton, and fully biodegradable. Tampons are fitted with plastic applicators that are recyclable. Delune Cramp Aid: High-potency herbal and nutritional relief for period cramps and discomfort, in liquid capsules for fast absorption.

High-potency herbal and nutritional relief for period cramps and discomfort, in liquid capsules for fast absorption. Rael Heating Patch: Menstrual cramp relief heating patches instantly warm up to an ideal, therapeutic temperature to promote blood flow for maximum relief.

Menstrual cramp relief heating patches instantly warm up to an ideal, therapeutic temperature to promote blood flow for maximum relief. Cheeky Bonsai Urinary Tract Health: Rapid, at-home UTI test and urinary tract support health mix.

Rapid, at-home UTI test and urinary tract support health mix. Well Told Health Bloating Be Gone: Plant-based digestive aid to reduce gas pains and bloating.

Plant-based digestive aid to reduce gas pains and bloating. Rae Wellness Well-being Supplements: Pure and powerful supplements to meet specific needs such as stress relief and sleep.

Pure and powerful supplements to meet specific needs such as stress relief and sleep. Hatch Mama Belly Oil: A quick-dry botanical belly oil that intensely hydrates and reduces the appearance of stretch marks and scars.

A quick-dry botanical belly oil that intensely hydrates and reduces the appearance of stretch marks and scars. Alleyoop All-in-One Razor: A TSA-approved, portable 3-in-1 razor.



Milford added, “Advancing inclusion is a priority for us at XpresSpa Group. We created the Women’s Health Initiative to increase the Company’s support for women and to provide enhanced education and access to health and wellness solutions for women on the go. A Women’s Health Advisory Committee, which was established as part of the initiative, was instrumental in advising XpresSpa Group on ways to bolster our product offerings and ensure we are fully and holistically considering the unique wellness needs of women.”

Launched in 2022, the Women’s Health Advisory Committee is comprised of women across all areas of the business, from corporate operations to those in the field. The Committee critically reviews XpresSpa Group’s benefits, policies and product and service offerings, meeting monthly to brainstorm ways XpresSpa Group can better act as a champion for women’s issues.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, XpresSpa Group will donate a portion of retail sales during the month of October to Susan G. Komen to support breast cancer research. XpresSpa Group employees will also have the opportunity to have their donations to Susan G. Komen matched.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™ and HyperPointe.