Dirt Oval 66 Re-Opens Track for Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser 'Tournament of Destruction: Racin' for Boobs'

JOLIET, Ill., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dirt Oval 66 is back and proud to announce that on Saturday, Sept. 24, the track will welcome Team Demo's Demolition Derby for its 11th Annual "Racin' for Boobs" tournament. Proceeds from ticket sales and funds raised during the event will benefit breast cancer research.

"We're honored to re-open and kick off the season with our annual Racin' for Boobs event," said Sherri Heckenast, President of Dirt Oval 66. "Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. We want to do our part to support those impacted by the disease and give people an entertaining night out."

Team Demolition Derby is the only demo derby of its kind in the world with teams competing to be the first to complete five laps, round-robin style. It's the hardest-hitting demo derby action that you'll ever see. Teams compete with one goal in mind: winning the final round.

In addition to Team Demo's Tournament of Destruction and other "Racin for Boobs" themed activities, guests will have a chance to see the "Dirty-O Spectators" competing in a classic-style race and witness "Bangin' for Boobs" - banging cars in support of fundraising initiatives.

The night will be adrenaline-fueled and action-packed with a spectacular stunt show featuring Mr. Dizzy. Featured on the History Channel's reality series "American Daredevils," Dizzy is one of the most highly acclaimed and well-known names in the extreme entertainment industry.

As always, guests are encouraged to wear pink to support the cause.

"Having hundreds of people dressed in pink is a moving display of solidarity," Heckenast said. "Many of us have lost someone or know someone currently fighting for their lives. In this moment, we all have the opportunity to support one another and offer encouragement to survivors."

The evening will conclude with Dirt Oval 66's signature fireworks show.

Tickets for Team Demo's "Racin' for Boobs" are $18 for juniors and $24 for adults. Reserved tickets are $27. Gates open at 4 p.m. for tailgating and a pre-event party with showtime beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Dirt Oval events page at https://www.dirtoval66.com/events-2/.

Other upcoming Dirt Oval 66 events include:

Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16

Monster Truck Mayhem

Featuring freestyle, motorcross and extreme trailer racing. Purchase tickets here.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Eve Of Haunted Destruction

Featuring Truck-or-Treating, Power Wheels racing, trailer and school bus racing, lawn-mower racing as well as compact and full-size derbies, a costume contest and more. Purchase tickets here.

About Dirt Oval 66

Focusing on outdoor family entertainment, Dirt Oval 66, located at Route 66 Raceway, produces adrenaline-packed live events such as motorsports, demolition derbies, Monster Truck rallies, car shows, music, and rodeos. As a purpose-driven company, Dirt Oval 66 focuses on giving back to its community, helping those in need, and honoring those who have served by tying events to fundraising for a cause. Dirt Oval 66 (aka the Dirty-O) is well known for its ULTIMATE fan experience. Every event is unique and may include driver meet-and-greets, pre-event tailgating, overnight camping accommodations, kid-friendly outdoor activities, various high-quality food vendors, fireworks shows, and opportunities for audience participation. Book your tickets now for a seat at the track. The 2022 event schedule and tickets are available at DirtOval66.com. Dirt Oval 66 is located at 500 Speedway Boulevard, Joliet, IL 60433. The track hotline is 815.740.8000.

