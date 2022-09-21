Gorilla Appoints New Global Head of People & HR

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”), a global leader in edge artificial intelligence (“Edge AI”) headquartered in Taiwan, today announced the appointment of Hee-Won Choi as its Global Head of People & Human Resources.



Hee-Won has more than 14 years of extensive HR experience committing to both in-house and outsourcing specializations of global organizations. She has accumulated living & working experience and cultural understanding of Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the United Kingdom gaining regional human resource, legal and payroll knowledge of more than 14 APAC countries.

Previously Hee-Won held the role of HR Operations Director for Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and joint venture entities in China for a global insurance market leader Manulife, where she built a team from scratch and handled payroll system transformation, process improvement and optimization, new entity setup, contact center management and other projects collaborating with various business functions. Prior to that, she held progressive HR related roles at ADP, Illumina, Telstra and TMF.

Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla, said: “We’re very excited to have Hee-Won on board. Her depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned executives. We are a people-centric business and our biggest asset is our people, so we’re really looking forward, with the guidance of Hee-Won, to further investing in our current and future colleagues as we expand our global footprint.”

Hee-Won added, “Gorilla has some of the best people in the business working across a number of different verticals and I’m really looking forward to building on this and continuing to do the best by our employees. The current recruitment climate is very competitive, so it’s more important than ever that we continue to attract, develop and retain the most talented people.”

About Gorilla Technologies Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leader in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, Telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong Edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver Edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers.

www.Gorilla-Technology.com