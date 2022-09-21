New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture: Global Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320144/?utm_source=GNW





The core essence of digital agriculture practices is to create actionable intelligence and meaningful added value from data analysis beyond the present-day usage of data.



The scope of AI technology does not stop at improving productivity by measuring farmland status and ensuring optimal cultivation; AI will also be linked to insurance to manage the risks associated with crop safety.



Frost & Sullivan offers insights for stakeholders by identifying the benefits of AI technology in the agriculture sector.



The study examines the key trends in terms of adoption and technology readiness, as follows:

• The rising adoption of sensors will aid the tracking of real-time data and metrics, thereby enabling AI readiness.



• AI allows the operation of unmanned intelligent agricultural machinery.



• Maturing integrated computer vision and deep learning technologies are enhancing AI capabilities.



• Governments are focusing on regulations and initiatives to drive AI adoption.



Digital agriculture initiatives that incorporate AI technology will tackle on-site problems on the farm to secure food safety and improve farm economy.



Owing to these trends, a growing number of participants, including start-ups, will increase their AI-powered solution offerings.



The study also offers direction to technology vendors in terms of prioritizing their strategic focus and building new capabilities to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities in the deployment of AI-led agricultural solutions.



