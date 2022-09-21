Super League Executives to Share Expertise in Advertising and Gaming with Upcoming Speaking Engagements

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in metaverse gaming, announced today the participation of several executives at upcoming key industry events, continuing to contribute its talent for thought leadership opportunities:



Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League, to participate in MetaBeat 2022, the Metaverse event for tech and enterprise decision makers from VentureBeat. He will join the panel How to maximize and experiment with technologies for your organization and customers as we move towards metaverse worlds alongside executives from Walmart, Sephora, and Procter & Gamble.

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Mike Wann, Chief Strategy Officer of Super League, will speak at Advertising Week New York, sharing his insights on a panel titled: Event, Measuring the Metaverse: Future-Proofing Your Web3 Strategy.

Thursday, November 3, 2022

At the Esports Business Summit, Brian Gramo, Vice President, Video Production and Head of Super Studios, will participate in the panel discussion Creating Content that Sticks.

Matt Edelman will share his insights on Future or Bubble: Esports, NFTs and the Metaverse.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading publisher of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLGG@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

Gillian Sheldon

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com