Activewear Market Size & Shares by 2027 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

Activewear is a utility apparel, which enhances the performance of athletes during sports or fitness physical activities by improving the body movement as compared to regular clothes. Moreover, most of the activewears are useful to prevent muscle sprains and other ligament & muscle-related injuries, owing to the adequate fitting and proper support provided by these apparels. In addition, activewear has advantages such as breathability, quick drying, static resistance, thermal resistance and chemical resistance.



The global Activewear market size was valued at USD 335283.12 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period, reaching USD 488254.99 million by 2027.

Global Activewear Market: Segment Analysis

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Cotton

Others

Applications: -

Men

Women

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Vie Active

Gap Inc.

2XU Pty Ltd

Columbia Sportswear Company

Puma Se

Reusch International SPA

Nike, Inc.

Asics Corporation

North Face, Inc.

361 Degrees International Limited

Bike Athletic Company

Adidas AG

Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation

Hongxing Erke Sports Goods Co., Ltd

Webb Ellis Ltd.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc

Sportika SA

Under Armour, Inc.

Everlast Worldwide Incorporated

Key Benefits of Activewear Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Activewear Market

TOC of Activewear Market Research Report: -

1 Activewear Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Activewear Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Activewear Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Activewear Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Activewear Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Activewear Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Activewear Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

