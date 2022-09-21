Isoray To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Financial Results on September 28, 2022

RICHLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 after the close of the U.S. stock markets on September 28, 2022.



To listen to the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 973-528-0011.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2199/46490. The webcast will be available until December 28, 2022 following the conference call.

