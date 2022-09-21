GoodCook Launches All-New Cooking Essentials for Amazon

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodCook, the leading kitchenware brand in America that makes quality cooking essentials for everyone, has launched a variety of new cooking products on Amazon – the perfect precursor to the busy holiday hosting season. The new items include the MegaGrip™ bakeware line, an all-new toaster oven set, the latest iteration of the much-loved AirPerfect pizza pan, and a larger selection of the newly introduced EveryWare food storage containers.



The new Amazon GoodCook products are designed with home cooks’ needs in mind, and are affordably priced to create the ultimate feeling of comfort in the kitchen. The new bakeware products, the GoodCook MegaGrip™ and GoodCook Toaster Oven Set, are constructed with heavy-duty gauge steel to resist warping, which provides long-lasting durability that ensures years of high-quality baking. Rounding out the launch are the reimagined AirPerfect Pizza Pan, now available in a smaller 14” size, and the EveryWare Bento Box, which boasts a new extended container set.

The complete Amazon collection includes the following GoodCook products:

The GoodCook 4-Piece Nonstick Steel Toaster Oven Set comes with a sheet pan, cake pan, rack and a six cup muffin pan for all toaster oven essentials and is designed with a nonstick scratch resistant coating. The set is available on Amazon for $17.99.

The GoodCook AirPerfect 14" Pizza Pan has been reimagined exclusively for Amazon in an all-new smaller size. An extension of the existing AirPerfect collection, which includes baking sheets and a larger-sized pizza pan, the new 14” pan includes the same celebrated qualities of the original that cooks know and love. Its perforated construction allows for direct contact between the oven heat and the pizza crust, producing a crispier crust, and the new size is perfectly designed to prepare a delicious pie for a family of four. Made with nonstick carbon steel, the AirPerfect 14” Pizza Pan includes convenient cutting guides and is available on Amazon for $12.99.

“GoodCook has always been proud to offer accessible options for home cooks and their families, and with the latest launch on Amazon, accessibility takes on a whole new meaning,” said Tom Barber, SVP Marketing and Product Development. “Whether managing meal prep for a busy household or leaning into the lively entertaining season with an assortment of bakeware, GoodCook’s exciting collaboration with Amazon allows for more families to have easier and more convenient access to the kitchen essentials they need.”

For over thirty years, GoodCook has been America’s companion in the kitchen, delivering quality cooking essentials for home cooks that are built to last. For more information about GoodCook, please visit www.goodcook.com and @goodcookcom .

About GoodCook®

GoodCook® kitchenware products offer a wide assortment of kitchen tools, gadgets, bakeware, cookware, and food storage. Creating thoughtfully designed and affordable kitchenware for the home cook, GoodCook® products reflect the brand’s personality—intuitive, inspiring, helpful and accessible. In keeping up with today’s food trends toward an ever-expanding diversity of tastes, GoodCook® is building its brand by providing a robust catalog of recipes, instruction and useful tips on its website, www.goodcook.com.

