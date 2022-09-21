Insights on the Smart Pills Technology Global Market to 2030 - by Application, Target Area, Disease Indication, End-user and Region

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Pills Technology Market By Application, By Target Area, By Disease Indication, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Pill Technology Market size was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart pills are capsule-sized ingestible medical devices consisting of elements such as sensors, cameras, patches, and trackers that help in better diagnostics, patient monitoring, as well as targeted drug delivery. They are majorly available in the form of vitamin capsule-sized pills and possess a small wearable sensor patch, an application on a mobile device, and a provider portal.

Once swallowed, it gets activated in the gut; the sensors provide information about the patient's health parameters and the effectiveness of medication treatment leading to more informed healthcare decisions and optimized therapies. Moreover, smart pills have revolutionized the field of gastrointestinal diagnosis. These pills are non-invasive, and hence the user can be a potent alternative approach against invasive procedures such as gastrointestinal endoscopy/colonoscopy.



A considerable increase in the geriatric population, rise in chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and others, and surge in prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, such as obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), gastric ulcers, and others majorly drive the growth of the smart pills market. In addition, increased R&D investments in developing smart pills further boost the market growth. However, stringent government regulations regarding the increased use of these devices and the high cost associated with the ingestible sensors are the factors anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.



The smart pills market is segmented based on application, target area, disease indication, end-users, and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. By target areas, the market is divided into the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. By disease indication, the market is segmented into Barrett's esophagus disease, small bowel disease (bifurcated into Crohn's disease, small bowel tumor, celiac disease, and others), Colon Disease, and Others. By end-user, the smart pills market is divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and research centers.



By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Product development and research collaborations are the key strategies adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global smart pills market.



The key players operating in the global smart pills market include CapsoVision, Inc., Check-Cap Ltd., HQ.Inc., IntroMedic Co., Ltd, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, OLYMPUS Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, RF Co., Ltd.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smart pills technology market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing smart pills technology market opportunities.

The Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the smart pills technology market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smart pills technology market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: SMART PILLS TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Capsule Endoscopy

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Drug Delivery

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Patient Monitoring

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SMART PILLS TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY TARGET AREA

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Esophagus

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Stomach

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Small Intestine

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Large Intestine

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SMART PILLS TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY DISEASE INDICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Barrett'S Esophagus

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Small Bowel Diseases

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Colon Cancer

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: SMART PILLS TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Hospitals and Clinics

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Diagnostic Centres

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Research Centres

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: SMART PILLS TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 RF Co., Ltd

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 JINSHAN Science and Technology

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Proteus Digital Health

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 HQ, Inc.

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 CapsoVision, Inc.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Medtronic Plc.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Olympus Corporations

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 IntroMedic Co., Ltd

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Check Cap

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

