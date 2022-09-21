The Worldwide Outdoor Fitness Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor fitness equipment Market By Product Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the outdoor fitness equipment market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Outdoor fitness equipment is any equipment or tool used throughout the physical activity to regulate overall weight, boost physical stamina, and develop body muscles and tolerance. It further serves to boost the strength or conditioning advantages of physical workouts by giving either fixed or adjustable amounts of resistance, therefore increasing the experience or outcome of a training routine.

Outdoor training equipment comes in a range of shapes and sizes, each with its own set of features for working on different sections of the human body. These equipment are designed for usage in public or private open spaces. Individuals use these equipment to work out and train in the open air for free. Outdoor exercise equipment are equivalent to indoor fitness equipment in terms of benefits. The only significant difference is the installation site. Bicycles, elliptical machines, strength-building machines, stretching machines, and weightlifting machines are among the most commonly used.



The preference of youth and elderly population for working out in the open air is expected to drive the growth of the outdoor fitness equipment market. The preference for exercising outdoors is attributed to numerous benefits that could be gained, such as decreased blood pressure, stress reduction, insomnia relief, and it is typically free of charge.

Furthermore, fresh air and natural light excite and energize the folks' minds and bodies. Moreover, exercising outdoors allows individuals to appreciate nature while working out, which is beneficial as hectic schedules do not enable them to go out and enjoy nature. As a result, increased interest of young and elderly people fosters the market growth.



According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), the youth population reached over 1.2 billion aged 15 to 24 years across the globe in 2019, accounting for 16% of the global population, with a high of nearly 1.4 billion people projected around 2065.

Furthermore, the global population was 7.7 billion in 2019, with a projected increase to 11.2 billion by the end of the century. Older people accounted for more than 20% of the population in 17 nations, and it is anticipated to reach 155 countries, encompassing a total of 61% of the world's population, hence increasing the demand for outdoor gym equipment.



The global outdoor fitness equipment market is segmented into product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into action series, heavy-duty series, and regular series. Depending on application, it is fragmented into public institutions, fitness parks & trails, government fitness centers, outdoor gyms, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



The players operating in the global outdoor fitness equipment market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their outdoor fitness equipment market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Landscape Structures Inc., Beckmann, SportsPlay Equipment, Inc., Wicksteed Leisure Ltd, PlayCore Inc., Outdoor Fitness, Inc., Proludic Ltd., Xccent, Inc., the Great Outdoor Gym Company Ltd., and Kompan, Inc.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the outdoor fitness equipment market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing outdoor fitness equipment market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the outdoor fitness equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global outdoor fitness equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

