Genasys Inc. Receives New Emergency Management Software Services Contract from the West All Hazards Region of Colorado

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced a multi-year Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract from Colorado's West All Hazards Region (West Region), which includes Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties. GEM is replacing a competitor's software service.



"Genasys' comprehensive emergency management solution and Colorado's year-round fire season were catalysts in facilitating our first GEM agreement in the state," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "Home to some of Colorado's most visited National Forests and tourist destinations, West Region public safety officials will use GEM to help inform and protect people during wildfires, flooding, severe storms, active shooter threats, and other life safety hazards."

Mr. Danforth added, "Last April's Zonehaven contract with the City of Colorado Springs and the West Region's GEM agreement demonstrate the ongoing adoption of Genasys SaaS solutions by Colorado emergency management agencies."

GEM empowers public safety agencies and organizations to deliver emergency notifications through multiple channels, including voice calls, SMS, email, desktop alerts, social media, IPAWS, and other delivery methods, to help ensure critical communications are received before, during, and after crisis situations.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments, businesses and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys' critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

