IDT Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

NEWARK, NJ , Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, has scheduled its report of financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 fiscal year (the three and twelve months ended July 31st) on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

IDT’s earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website ( https://www.idt.net/investo r s -and - media ) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management’s discussion of results, outlook, and strategy followed by Q&A with investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call (participant access code: 657260).

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through October 20, 2022. To access the call replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and provide this replay number: 46269. The replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website .

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services. We make it easy for families to contact and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Money international remittance and BOSS Revolution international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone ’s communications-as-a-service solutions provide businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration tools across channels and devices. Our IDT Global and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications service enterprises to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

Contact :

Bill Ulrey

IDT Investor Relations

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net



# # #