Teleradiology Market to Gain Value of US$ 10.5 Bn by 2027, Says TMR Review

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global teleradiology market is expected to reach a value of US$ 10.5 Bn by the end of 2027, as per a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Additionally, the study by TMR states that the market for teleradiology is anticipated to show growth at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.

The application of different smart connectivity devices and associated solutions is being increasing globally as they help in delivering precise interpretation of the medical images, thereby providing ability to offer medical treatment to patients in minimum time. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth in the teleradiology market in the forthcoming years.

Teleradiology Market: Key Findings

Due to advancements in the digital image processing technologies, the healthcare organizations across the globe are able to achieve efficient image distribution across the local, regional, and international levels. Moreover, a rise in penetration of the Internet together with the improved speed of transmission have resulted into a surge in the application of teleradiology across varied centers globally. This aside, these factors have made it possible to deliver day-time reporting for out of hours imaging services in countries with varied time zones. Owing to these advantages, the teleradiology market is likely to gain lucrative opportunities during the forecast period, notes a TMR study.

Varied technological advancements such as mHealth are gaining traction in the recent years owing to their ability to help in the visualization and interpretation of images with high level of precision. Hence, rising adoption of technological advancements in the healthcare industry is driving the growth prospects in the teleradiology market in several developed countries including Germany, the U.S., the U.K., Japan, and Australia.

Several healthcare organizations across the globe are inclining toward outsourcing radiology services from skilled radiologists. Such strategies are helping hospitals in gaining superior quality work at relatively lower prices. Hence, the adoption of teleradiology services is being increasing in several cost-sensitive nations from developing regions such as Asia Pacific. Such factors, in turn, are prognosticated to help in the overall expansion of the teleradiology market share in the near future, state researchers at TMR.





Teleradiology Market: Growth Boosters

Developments in digital technology and mobile technology (mHealth) for visualization and interpretation of images are expected to help the teleradiology market size expansion

Rising inclination toward outsourcing radiology services globally is creating profitable prospects in the market

Increasing focus of market players on strategies including mergers and acquisitions is leading to rapid market growth





Teleradiology Market: Competition Landscape

TMR’s study on the teleradiology market trends notes that companies are executing varied strategies including acquisitions and collaborations in order to maintain their leading positions and the expansion of their businesses in newer regions

Several enterprises are seen engaging in the development of technologically advanced products and regulatory approvals, states a forecast of teleradiology market by TMR

Surge in the focus of market players on the launch of new services is anticipated to help in the overall growth of the market for teleradiology in the near future





Teleradiology Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Envision Healthcare Corporation

InHealth

4ways Healthcare Limited

USARAD Holdings, Inc.

Teleradiology Solutions

TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt Ltd.

ONRAD, Inc.

Cybernet Medical Corporation

Euro American Tele Radiology

Teleradiology Market Segmentation

Service Type

General

Reporting

Consultation

Auditing

Others





Coverage

Day Time Coverage

After Hours/Night Time Coverage

Specialty

Cardiology

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others

Modality

X-rays

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Nuclear Imaging

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





