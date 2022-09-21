Fujifilm Upgrades ASGE's Institute for Training and Technology with State-of-the-Art Endoscopic Imaging Solutions

Lexington, Mass. and Chicago, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopic and endosurgical innovations, and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), the global leader of advancement and education in the field of GI endoscopy, announce that ASGE has equipped its Chicago-based Institute for Training and Technology (IT&T) Advanced Bioskills Laboratory and Simulation Center with 16 of Fujifilm’s industry-leading ELUXEO Endoscopic Imaging Systems and twenty 700 Series Endoscopes. The suite of comprehensive endoscopy solutions was installed in late August and will be utilized throughout ASGE’s live and virtual training programs for medical students and seasoned endoscopy professionals.

“Fujifilm has launched an impressive 15 endoscopy products in the last 30 months, demonstrating our commitment to innovation, and we’re thrilled that ASGE’s more than 15,000 members will leverage our technology for invaluable hands-on training to advance their professional and patient care goals,” says Taisuke Fujita, general manager of endoscopy at FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation.

The IT&T features new Fujifilm endoscopes spanning gastroscopes, colonoscopes, duodenoscopes, therapeutic gastroscopes, endoscopic ultrasound endoscopes, and dual-channel endoscopes. When used with the ELUXEO Endoscopic Imaging System, ASGE members can demonstrate a wide variety of procedures and techniques, encompassing routine upper and lower endoscopies, interventional procedures like Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), as well as evolving, cutting-edge fields such as endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), third space endoscopy and bariatric endoscopy.

“At ASGE, we uphold the highest standards for GI endoscopy practice and education, and we treasure the industry partnerships and sponsorships that have allowed us to transform the way we engage and train our members,” says Bret Petersen, MD, president, ASGE. “As endoscopy is a rapidly evolving medical specialty, we’re thrilled to offer the premier training we are renowned for with Fujifilm’s state-of-the art technology that will allow our members and trainees to keep pace with some of the latest techniques and treatment options available.”

The ELUXEO Endoscopic Imaging System is Fujifilm’s LED Multi-Light illumination technology, which enables high quality White Light images displayed in full HD, as well as two additional imaging modes: Linked Color Imaging (LCI®) and Blue Light Imaging (BLI), which gastroenterologists can toggle between in real-time depending on the procedure and clinical findings.

The system has demonstrated the clinical versatility required for training at ASGE. Data on the system supports applications across a variety of different disease states, most commonly: colorectal polyp detection, EGC detection, H. Pylori assessment, Barretts Esophagus, and GERD detection.

Clinical data shows LCI helps to differentiate mucosal colors by enhancing the contrast of red and white hues, which can improve the detection of early cancers as well as improve the adenoma detection rate. BLI outputs a high intensity ratio of blue-violet light which aids high contrast imaging of microvessels, helping to characterize findings, and to potentially diagnose early gastric cancer accurately.

The technology was debuted at the ASGE Advanced Endoscopy Fellows Program held September 16-17, 2022, led by Amitabh Chak, MD, MASGE and Prabhleen Chahal, MD, FASGE.

“Procedural skills training in GI endoscopy is the foundation of the ASGE’s mission and our programs provide learners the opportunity to gain experience in the latest technologies. Training with Fujifilm’s TRACMOTION device for ESD with their new dual-channel endoscope, for example, will enable healthcare providers to better manage en bloc resections of large, potentially cancerous polyps in the upper and lower GI tract,” said Robert E. Sedlack, MD, MHPE, FASGE, Chair, ASGE Education Council.

To learn more about Fujifilm’s endoscopy solutions, click here.

To learn more about ASGE’s training and educational opportunities, click here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Since its founding in 1941, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has been dedicated to advancing patient care and digestive health by promoting excellence and innovation in gastrointestinal endoscopy. ASGE, with almost 15,000 members worldwide, promotes the highest standards for endoscopic training and practice, fosters endoscopic research, recognizes distinguished contributions to endoscopy, and is the foremost resource for endoscopic education. Visit Asge.org and ValueOfColonoscopy.org for more information and to find a qualified doctor in your area.

Attachments