Mortgage bond auction - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Mortgage bond auction

Nykredit will conduct an auction next week on Thursday 29 September 2022 through Bloombergs auctionsystem AUPD.

The auction will be held with 3 October 2022 as value date, and bids correct to three decimals will be accepted at the auction. Bids must be made in terms of amount and price and in multiples of DKK 100,000. Bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

The following covered bond will be offered:

ISIN: Name: Currency: Offering: DK000953970-2 Cita 3M NYK 32H SDO Oct 2023 IT DKK 2,400m

09:00 - Auction opens for bidding

10:00 - Auction closes

10:02 - Allotment of accepted bids at latest





Questions regarding the auction may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.

