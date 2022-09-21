Global Financial Application Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of ~15% during 2022-2031; Higher Internet and Smartphones Usage, Increasing Online Transactions and Need for Modernized Financial Tools to Maximize Growth - Kenneth Research

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Financial Application Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Financial Application Market Size:

Propelled market growth of financial application market is attributed to increased internet usage and rising number of smartphone users worldwide. With cheaper internet service, people are easily accessing internet, they don’t have to do visit banks for transaction, it can be easily done with a single touch on smartphones. As of 2022, nearly 5.1 billion people worldwide are accessing the internet. Furthermore, smartphones are the primary center for using financial apps, for checking out online availability of products and services, and make payments for them. Thus rise in number of smartphone user is to boost the use the fin-tech application. Recent data shows that over 6 million people globally are going to be smartphone users by the end of 2022.

Global Financial Application Market: Key Takeaways

Middle East & Africa region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Software segment to dominate the revenue graph

Cloud remains prominent in the deployment segment

Increased Digital Payments and Rise in Fintech Business to Elevate the Market Growth

With rapid digitization, people are accessing more of online available services such as online shopping, food ordering, OTT subscription and others. Therefore, increased online services is prompting more digital payments. Globally, total transaction values done through digital payments is forecasted to surpass USD 8 trillion in 2022. According to the World Bank, around two-third of global population are making or receiving digital payments. Furthermore, growing fintech companies offeres more option for digital payments applications. As of 2021, there were nearly 10,700 new fintech startups in America.

Global Financial Application Market: Regional Overview

The global financial application market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Fintech Companies and Growing Smartphone Users to Elevate Growth in Middle East and Africa

Owing to established financial institution and huge scale of market creates ample opportunities for financial technology to flourish. Middle East and Africa currently hosting more than 800 fintech startups. Further the younger population of Middle East & Africa is to favor the market growth as they are more tech-savvy and socially active. In Middle East & Africa over 60% of population is below 30 years. On the account of increased smartphone ownership, use of financial application is also elevating. The region has the highest rate of smartphone adoption and is anticipated to further rise, to jump from 80% in 2019 to 90% in 2025.

Asia Pacific Market is to Be Augmented by Accelerated Digital Payments

India accounted for the highest number of digital payments in 2021, the total amount transacted digitally was around 50 billion, approximately. This growth is attributed to rising acceptance of mobile payments and QR card scanning among sellers and buyers. Further, rising number of mobile wallet users is to escalate the market growth. Total population size using mobile wallets stood at roughly 2 billion in 2020 in Asia Pacific region, which is further expected to reach beyond 2.5 billion users by 2025.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Financial Application Market, Segmentation by Offering

Software

Audit, Risk and Compliance Management

BI & Analytics Application

Enterprise IT

Others

Service

Consulting Services

Integration Services

Training and Support Services

Others

Software segment is to dominate the market of financial application. Further, BI & analytics application is to contribute the highest in the software segment. Banking and finance sector is going through major changes owing to digitization. Incorporation of data analytics and business intelligence aid financial institutions to make smarter decisions. Nearly 75% of enterprise data is left unused, therefore, here BI is critical in converting that data into useful information which is to further help make better operational and financial decisions. BI also helps in detecting and unveiling any sort of frauds, irregular patterns and any suspicious account especially in finance, where money laundering, looting is a common risk. Recently, Robinhood Investment app hacking looted nearly 2000 accounts. Furthermore, about 3 quintillion bytes of data is produced every single day, through internet. Analytics allow fintech to efficiently process and use the huge amount of data generated by the company and apply it for making informed decisions, reduce financial waste and business threats and give customers a personalized experience. Nearly 65% of customers expects from company to envisage their needs which further necessitates reliance on data analytics.

Global Financial Application Market, Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Fintech business leverage the ability of cloud to store and manage the data securely especially for payment and lending apps. Cloud offers unified experience for customer’s regular payment updates and end-to-end transactional security. Payment gateways, digital wallets and mobile banking apps are a few popular cloud services. Nearly 20% of application within fintech is running on the cloud. Connectivity between banks and financial apps becomes much easier with the use of cloud technology. Thus cloud deployment in finance is anticipated to boost the growth of the financial application market.

Global Financial Application Market, Segmentation by End User

Small & Medium Businesses

Large Business

Individual

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global financial application market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Accenture, IBM, PayPal, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Temenos Headquarters SA, Infosys Limited, Oracle, SAP, FIS, Finastra, NIX United, and Fiserv, Inc. and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Financial Application Market

February 2022, Temenos, Switzerland based, the banking software company announced that Bank of Kiglai Plc. Is going live on Temenos. It is the largest bank of Rwanda, on the basis of market share and assets. This collaboration will allow to bank to operate its digital transformation freely by get rid of it legacy restraints. Bank of Kigali can now offer faster delivery and enhanced customer experience. The ultimate motive of the merger is to reach the target of their customer base of up to 1 million, by doubling their small & medium enterprises and retail customers.

April 2022, Fiserv, Inc., financial technology solution provider announced the acquisition of Finxact, a leading pioneering in banking. This acquisition promotes, Fiserv’s the digital banking strategy, digital & payment solutions, account processing and banking experience. By terms and conditions agreement, Fiserv is to acquire the rest of the ownership for around $ 650 million.

