Latin Metals Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) provides a corporate update and announces a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1 million.

Corporate Update

The Company’s development of a prospect generator business model is continuing to advance, with option agreements signed with Barrick Gold (“Barrick”) and AngloGold Ashanti (“AngloGold”) during the first half of the year.

Keith Henderson, the Company’s President and CEO stated, “Securing deals with two major gold mining companies is a significant step forward in developing the Company into a sustainable prospect generator. Major gold companies generally only complete a few transactions each year with prospect generators, and it is a notable achievement for Latin Metals to have completed two deals.”

Mr. Henderson continued, “Ultimately, the success of the Company as a prospect generator will depend on the quantum of exploration dollars and drill meters in the ground. Both Barrick and AngloGold have commenced exploration at their respective projects and have the financial resources to fund the exploration programs under their property options.”

At its core, the prospect generator model is a shareholder-focused model which aims to protect investors from excessive dilution associated with frequent equity financings (Figure 1). The model ultimately works to increase the chances of exploration success by having multiple exploration projects funded by option partners. In each case Latin Metals retains a minority interest in the projects and attempts to avoid shareholder dilution by keeping costs low.





Figure 1: Prospect Generator Model

As the Company builds a portfolio of partner-funded projects, the Company will conduct moderate financings, as and when needed to the extent not otherwise funded by partners. The Company’s aim is to become as self-sustaining as possible over time as the number of its projects and partners increases, thereby reducing the necessity of equity financings.

Partner Funded Exploration

Organullo Project, Argentina

AngloGold has commenced exploration at the Organullo project, Salta Province, Argentina, and Latin Metals expects to receive initial exploration results later in the year. Environmental Impact Assessments (“EIA”) have been submitted to provincial authorities in preparation for drilling, which is expected to begin in Q1 2023, subject to availability of drill rigs and receipt of permits.

Cerro Bayo Project, Argentina

Barrick’s exploration is ongoing at Cerro Bayo in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Work to date has included mapping, sampling and geophysics, and Latin Metals expects to provide an update in Q4. Barrick intends to begin drilling at Cerro Bayo in Q1 2023.

Esperanza Project, Argentina

Libero Copper and Gold (“Libero”) (TSXV: LBC), a mineral exploration company that holds a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas, has submitted an EIA to provincial authorities for planned exploration activities at the Esperanza copper-gold project and work is expected to begin in due course.

Project Pipeline

Lacsha Copper Project, Peru

The Company’s Lacsha copper project in Peru has brought exploration success during the last 18 months. Work this year has focused on securing a drill permit and a partner to fund the drilling. Working towards a drill permit, Latin Metals has executed a 3-year agreement with the local community and the Peruvian governmental authorities have approved the Company’s initiation of the drill permitting process. As part of the permitting process, all environmental and archaeological field work has been completed and reports accepted and approved by the relevant governmental authorities. Final steps now include a public hearing in September and issuance of the drill permit if the process is successful.

Auquis Copper-Gold Project, Peru

Exploration work at the Auquis copper discovery is ongoing with additional rock sampling in progress and geophysics planned for Q4. It is expected that the project will be partner-ready in early 2023.

The Company continues to seek properties for acquisition so that the pipeline of projects available for partners remains full.

Private Placement

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) for a subscription price of $0.10 per Unit, to raise total gross proceeds of up to $1.0 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Latin Metals (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Financing. Certain directors and officers of the Company are expected to subscribe for approximately 4,475,000 Units under the Financing (for gross proceeds of $475,000).

The proceeds of the Financing are intended to fund ongoing exploration at the Company’s mineral projects in Argentina and Peru and for general working capital.

The Company may pay finder’s fees on all or a portion of the Financing, consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 7% of the total gross proceeds raised and finder’s warrants equal to up to 7% of the total number of Units issued, where each finder’s warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Financing.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four-months and one day in Canada. The Financing is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals including acceptance for filing of the Financing by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and any applicable securities regulatory authorities. Any participation by directors or officers in the Financing is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The related party transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under the Financing nor the consideration to be paid by the directors and officers will exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

