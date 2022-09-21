ConnectWise Named Expert Insights Fall 2022 ‘Best-Of’ Winner for Remote Monitoring and Management

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), has been recognized with Expert Insights “Best-Of” award for its Remote Monitoring and Management solutions.



ConnectWise RMM is the next generation of remote monitoring and management solutions built on the all-new ConnectWise Asio Platform. Asio enables unmatched scalability, next-level security, and numerous 3rd party integration options with a single view. ConnectWise RMM empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to securely scale their businesses, increase technician efficiency, and drive profitable growth via the best in automation and IT orchestration. It is the only solution available with options based on how MSPs deliver service to customers, including a full configured do-it-yourself (DIY) solution to a done-for-yourself (DFY) approach with outsourced technician options that help MSPs scale. ConnectWise RMM allows partners to:

Manage their tech stack with ease through a single unified interface

Adopt solutions more quickly and experience faster ROI through simple onboarding and adoption

Meet clients’ specific needs with automation and deep customization in one solution

Fill talent gaps and offload repetitive tasks to the ConnectWise expert services team

Leverage automation to reduce risk and improve operational efficiency



"We are honored that ConnectWise was named as a Fall 2022 winner of Expert Insights Best-Of award for Remote Monitoring and Management solutions," said Ameer Karim, EVP and General Manager of ConnectWise’s Unified Monitoring and Management products. "Our cloud-based platform gives partners the ability to automate day-to-day activities through a single intuitive interface, allowing them to consistently meet the changing needs of their clients and stay ahead of the curve."

Expert Insights’ Best-Of Awards recognize exceptional cybersecurity providers across multiple categories, including cloud software, security, and storage. The winners are carefully chosen by Expert Insights’ in-house team of editors, based on extensive research into each solution’s merits for its performance and functionality, customer reviews, and how they compare to other vendors in the market. In its selection of the ‘Best Of’ award winners for each category, Expert Insights also takes into consideration pricing, target markets and the deployment process when selecting the top vendors.

ConnectWise RMM was released at IT Nation Connect in 2021. ConnectWise will announce more new products at this year’s IT Nation Connect, which takes place November 9-11 in Orlando this year. For more information about IT Nation Connect or to register to attend, visit this link .

For more information about Expert Insights ‘Best Of’ Awards and to view the full list of categories and 2022 winners, click here .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .