Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards Announces Best Agave Spirits

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards have announced their Best Agave Spirit winners from the Aug. 1-3, 2022, competition held at The Tropicana Las Vegas. Featuring incredible selections in Tequila, Mezcal, Sotol and Bacanora, the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards' industry expert panel of judges selected four Best in Category Winners. The Best Agave Spirit Award, Best Tequila and 97 point Platinum medal winner is Tres Generaciones Añejo. The Best Mezcal and 93 point Gold medal winner was Doce Mezcal Artesenal Espadin. This year's Best Sotol and 94 point Gold medal winner was Los Magos Sotol Reserva de Don Celso 6 year.

The Best Bacanora & 94 point Gold medal was awarded to Batuq De La Casa Bacanora Reserva.

"This year's competition is a prime example of how the Agave Spirits Category is the most competitive and fastest growing of any category in the competition," said Eddie Rivkin, CEO & Executive Director of the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards. "Every year we continue to see significantly more entries from large and small producers with superior overall quality. I have every expectation that 2023, our seventh year, will be the biggest and best year for Agave spirits that we have ever had, both in quality and certainly in the number of entries."

"This year's competition featured some of the best Agave spirits in the history of the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards," said Steve Beal Chairman of the Judges Panel. "The quality and volume of entries we are receiving every year continue to showcase incredible producers and proves the overall strength of the category around the world, but especially in the United States."

ABOUT THE LAS VEGAS GLOBAL SPIRIT AWARDS

The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is an annual event that brings together the finest of the spirits industry. Globally recognized industry legends, trade experts, media outlets, distributors, publications, and writers gathered in Las Vegas on Aug. 1-3 at the Tropicana Hotel. Spirits are graded using Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals. The results are distributed globally via social media, print and to over 20,000 distribution channels.

The 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards will be held in July 2023. Entries will be accepted starting early in 2023.

