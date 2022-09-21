Nordiska Blombud Helps You Send Beautiful Flowers All Over The World

Stockholm, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordiska Blombud is a Swedish e-commerce store that has been specially designed to help you find high-quality florists in a number of different countries, such as Norway, USA, Spain, France, and Japan, so that you can easily send flowers all over the world in just 24 hours.

With their comprehensive comparisons, list of popular cities, including London, Stockholm, and Gothenburg, and their ability to find the best florists in your chosen country, you can rest assured that Nordiska Blombud will get you the best deal on the most beautiful flowers suitable for any occasion and that are delivered straight to your door.

So, send your special someone a bouquet of flowers today and take a look at Nordiska Blombud who are dedicated to assisting you skicka blommor utomlands (send flowers abroad) and to be your go-to destination for all your floral needs.

Sending That Extra ‘Wow’

Instead of going to your local florist, make it extra special by opting for an international flower delivery by picking a location from Nordiska Blombud’s selection of popular resorts where you can compare a variety of leading florists, and make your family member, partner, or friend smile when they open their door on their important day.

The florists that feature on their website cater for a wide range of different occasions, and by choosing only the most reputable companies that place an emphasis on product variety and affordable prices, Nordiska Blombud make Nordic blomsterbud (flower delivery) easy.

Wearable Flowers

Are you planning your wedding? Or do you have an upcoming special event where you want to add a little something extra to your outfit, so that you stand out?

Then consider Nordiska Blombud’s extensive range of florists who have hand-selected wearable flowers to give your outfit that extra eye-catching style or to perfectly match the colour scheme at your wedding.

Valentine’s Day Flowers

Skicka blommor (send flowers) to your loved one on Valentine’s Day to show them how you feel and make them feel extra special.

Even if your valentine is currently travelling abroad or visiting family members in another country – don’t worry, Nordiska Blombud are able to send beautiful flowers all over the world in just 24 hours.

Mother’s and Father’s Day Flowers

Do you want to thank your parents on their special days in an unforgettable way?

Then send them their favourite flowers, be that Roses, Lilacs, Petunias or a blend of the most stunning seasonal flowers, your parent’s day will be made brighter the moment they open their door and see your floral token of thanks.

Flowers for Funerals

Sometimes it can be hard to put your feelings into words and that’s why Nordiska Blombud work with a collection of reputable florists who have an extensive range of blommor till begravning (flowers for a funeral), so that you can properly convey your respect and condolences.

Send Flowers Abroad

Nordiska Blombud work with leading florists in an array of different countries, such as (but not limited to):

Norway

USA

Germany

Spain

UK

France

Dubai

Japan

New Zealand

Canada

Russia

Chile

They also deliver to a range of popular cities, like New York, London, and Amsterdam, so that no matter where you are in the world you can guarantee that you will be able to find a reputable local florist and your friend, family member, or loved one will receive a gorgeous bouquet of flowers right to their door.

More information

To find out more about Nordiska Blombud and their flower delivery services, please visit their website at https://nordiskablombud.se/.

