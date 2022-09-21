Agthia Group Launches eZad, the World's First Virtual Platform for Trading in Dates

ABU DHABI, Arab Emirates, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agthia Group PJSC, one of the Middle East's leading food and beverage companies, has launched its first-of-a-kind e-commerce marketplace eZad, www.ezad.ae. The B2B platform is the result of cooperation between Agthia subsidiary Al Foah and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), making it transparent, trusted, and credible.

The online auction platform was created to connect wholesale date buyers around the world with sellers in the UAE, KSA, and Jordan, guaranteeing that products from the region reach an international market. It is a comprehensive marketplace that includes full services and allows selling, purchasing and processing with the highest and fairest profit.

During eZad's soft launch, it attracted 1,200 buyers and sold 120 tons of dates. Since the announcement of the cooperation with ADAFSA, eZad has seen a dramatic increase in interest, with the number of registered sellers rising to 2,400.

One benefit of using the platform is that it provides an internationally accredited certificate for the quality of dates, according to scientific standards, without the need for inspection and travel, and with additional after-sale services.

Mubarak Ali Al Qusaili Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Agricultural Affairs Sector at ADAFSA, said: "We are happy with the launch of the eZad platform," which he described as an innovative e-marketing channel that gives farmers and date producers an opportunity to buy and sell dates wholesale. He explained that opening unconventional marketing channels would enhance the competitiveness of UAE dates locally and globally, with the aim of transforming date farming to a strategic economic activity that promotes sustainable agricultural development.

He pointed out that the authority attaches special importance to palm trees and date production given their historical value and their position as a key driver of the nation's food security system.

Mubarak Huthaili Al Mansoori, Chief Corporate Services Officer of Agthia Group, said: "We are proud to launch eZad, a unique and innovative platform that brings together date buyers and sellers from around the world. It is the easiest and most efficient way to trade in dates electronically, allowing date sellers to reach a global market and giving buyers around the world the chance to purchase the best dates on the market."

He said there will be the addition of physical auctions on the ground in four locations at Al Foah receiving centers this season, allowing farmers to offer their dates for sale locally and internationally.

Al Mansoori said that it is possible to register online by filling out an electronic form and uploading the required documents. He added that dates on eZad are sold through six-hour online auctions, between 12 pm and 6 pm UAE time.

Buyers must fund their wallets ahead of auctions. Sellers will be able to list a minimum price. The highest bidder will win the auction, with 20% of the value of their bid debited at the time. The buyer will have five days to pay the remaining amount.

The platform's checkout process allows buyers to select additional services and a preferred shipping option. eZad offers comprehensive services including fumigation, washing, storage, packaging, and delivery at an additional cost. For inquiries, please contact: +971 600587232.

About Agthia

Agthia is a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol "AGTHIA". Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

Contact Information:

Eman Salem

press@30n.org

+201026611329



