Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Expected to Garner $4,999.40 Million in the 2022-2031 Timeframe, Growing at 14.97% CAGR [300-Pages] | Announced by Research Dive

New York, USA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Research Dive, the global antinuclear antibody test market is predicted to rise at a tremendous CAGR of 14.97%, thereby garnering a revenue of $4,999.40 million in the 2022-2031 timeframe. This integrated report presents a brief outlook of the current framework of the antinuclear antibody test market including its cardinal features like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the forecast timeframe of 2022-2031. All the necessary market figures are also provided in this report to help new entrants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Increasing cases of autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, etc., is expected to become the primary growth driver of the antinuclear antibody test market in the forecast period. Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe is expected to help the market grow substantially in the forecast period.

Opportunities: The growing number of diagnostic laboratories along with increasing investments in lab automation is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Along with this, changing lifestyle and eating habits have led to a surge in autoimmune diseases, which is estimated to push the market forward in the forecast period.

Restraints: Market analysts are, however, skeptical about the full-paced growth of this market owing to the shortage of skilled lab technicians, which might prove to be a restraint for the antinuclear antibody test market in the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus had wreaked havoc in the world. The lockdowns put in place to curb the virus affected various industries and their production cycles. However, the antinuclear antibody test market has been an exception. Since Covid-19 compromises the immunity of the patient, there is an increased chance of developing autoimmune diseases in these patients. Hence, during the pandemic, there was an increased antinuclear antibody testing which led to substantial growth in the market in the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the antinuclear antibody test market into certain segments based on product, technique, application, end use, and region.

Product: Reagents and Assay Kits Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant

By product, the reagents & assay kits sub-segment is expected to be the most dominant sub-segment and gather a revenue of $3,153.10 million by 2031. The test kits are primarily used in life science research, drug discovery and development, environmental monitoring, and study of disease pathways, which is predicted to boost the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period.

Technique: ELISA Sub-segment to Have the Highest Market Share

By technique, the ELISA sub-segment is expected to have the highest market share and gather a revenue of $2,167.70 million during the 2022-2031 timeframe. The increasing use of ELISA tests for screening antinuclear antibodies in the specimen is predicted to push the sub-segment forward in the forecast period.

Application: Rheumatoid Arthritis Sub-segment to Generate the Highest Revenue

By application, the rheumatoid arthritis sub-segment is expected to have the highest market share and generate a revenue of $3,622.40 million during the analysis timeframe. The growing geriatric population and the resulting growth in the incidence of rheumatoid arthritis cases across the globe are predicted to push the sub-segment forward in the forecast period.

End Use: Hospitals Sub-segment to be the Most Lucrative

By end use, the hospitals sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative sub-segment and gather a revenue of $1,907.60 million by 2031. The rising autoimmune disease prevalence and the growing need for fast diagnosis are predicted to be the two main factors behind the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period.

Region: Market in the North America Region to be the Most Profitable

By regional analysis, the antinuclear antibody test market in the North America region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.85% by 2031, thereby becoming the most profitable sub-segment. High demand for early diagnosis and a steadily increasing aging population in this region is expected to be the two main growth drivers of the market in the forecast period.

Prominent Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the antinuclear antibody test market are Erba Diagnostics, Antibodies Incorporated, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, Alere Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc., Immuno Concepts NA Ltd., ZEUS Scientific, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others. These players are adopting various business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a prominent position in the market.

For instance, in March 2021, Euroimmun, a leading medical laboratory diagnostics company, announced that it had developed and launched a state-of-the-art EUROPattern Microscope Live (EPML) compact immunofluorescence microscope. Apart from other functionalities, this microscope will help in diagnosing and testing antinuclear antibodies, which will help in fulfilling the demands of the healthcare sector in a holistic way.

Finally, the report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the antinuclear antibody test market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

