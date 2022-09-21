Humorous Song Attempts To Unify Divided Quebec

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anglophone Quebec singer Tête Carrée releases his new single on Sept 23, 2022. Published by Cliff Stevens Music, the song ‘Tête Carrée’ and official music video are humorous, with catchy lyrics, melody and an upbeat tempo in a style reminiscent of 70’s and 80’s Quebec rock bands. Tête Carrée feels that the similarities, hopes and aspirations of all Quebecers far outweigh their differences and the song will promote unity and harmony within Quebec.



At a time when politicians seek to divide voters and with the upcoming Quebec provincial election Oct 3, Tête Carrée’s new song and video gives Quebecers the chance to step back for 3 minutes, smile, laugh out loud and stop to think about the message behind the music. Watch the official music video https://youtu.be/QR1hSjD-6Ko

Tête Carrée, a 13th generation anglophone Quebecer believes that both music and humour are both powerful healers that can help bring people together in difficult times.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

CONTACT Cliff Stevens

PUBLISHER Cliff Stevens Music

PHONE 514-578-5433

EMAIL info@cliffstevensmusic.com

WEB www.tetecarree.quebec