Branded Legacy, Inc. Opens New Corporate Office

Charlotte, NC, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has moved its corporate office to Charlotte, North Carolina.Branded Legacy, Inc. has officially moved its corporate headquarters to Charlotte North Carolina. The new corporate address is 227 W 4th Street, Unit 108, Charlotte, NC 28202. The move was finalized on September 1, 2022. With Chairman, Brandon Spikes and CEO, Jermain Strong both residing in the Charlotte area, this move was important for the growth of the Company.

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We are excited to have our offices in Charlotte now. This is where I grew up and have many connections. We are looking forward to this next chapter for Branded Legacy. Things are looking very positive.”

Company recently announced it has sold through its latest inventory of gummies and was running larger quantities to keep up with the demand. In addition, it planned to add additional flavors of its gummies as well as expand into disposable vapes.

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles. Currently owns patent for a sports training assembly called The Quickness, a solar and water treatment company Magic 1 Promotions, LLC and Astound NMN. By supplementing NMN it helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com

