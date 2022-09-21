World premiere of the solar cargo vehicle EVIG on October 20

Swedish English

Invitation to the physical reveal of the final design of Clean Motion's latest vehicle, EVIG has gone out. The event will take place in Gothenburg, Sweden, on October 20th at 16:00. On the premiere, the product configurator and the vehicle orders will open.



The company anounced the start of project Re:volt on September 13, 2021. Now just over a year later, on October 20, 2022, the physical unveiling of the final design of the vehicle named EVIG will be held.

Göran Folkesson, CEO at Clean Motion; “The potential is enormous. There are approximately 32 million light transport vehicles in Europe alone. Just over half of these are used in cities, which is our target market. With EVIG, we are changing the image of what a small electric vehicle can do - and starting a green revolution in urban deliveries.”



Premiere on October 20 at: 4:00 p.m CET

- Presentations about the project and partners from both the customer and the supplier side.

- Unveiling and premiere of EVIG

- The possibility of interviews and meetings with the company management

Link to registration: https://eviglaunchevent.splashthat.com/

Jonsered, 2022-09-21

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Sveder

Director Commercial Operations, Clean Motion AB

Tel: +46 70 611 26 98

Email: christoffer@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are built locally and based on energy and resource efficiency, to maximize the introduction of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer urban mobility charged by the sun and therefore offers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 21st century.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, Telephone: 08- 503 000 50. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se

About EVIG

EVIG, meaning eternal in Swedish, is the company's next generation urban electric vehicle, specially tailored for goods distribution in cities and charges itself with the help of the sun. www.cleanmotion.se/evig