BlueFire Equipment, Corp. (BLFR), Commences Company Name & Ticker Change Process for its New Direction in the $12.5 Billion Agriculture Market

Homestead, FL., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueFire Equipment, Corp. (OTC: BLFR) (“BLFR” or “the Company”), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the business of agriculture, submits company name and ticker change for its new direction in the agriculture market after acquiring Miracle Life Farm, LLC. announced on September 15, 2022.



The Company is in process to change the Company’s name to Farmies, Inc. and its ticker symbol to MIES. The change was made to best suit the Company’s new direction in the Agriculture market currently valued to be $12.5 billion for the year 2022 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.1% as part of its restructure.

Nickolas S. Tabraue, BLFR’s CEO, interim CFO & Director comments with, “Farmies, Inc. is the perfect name to brand us, its short, simple and covers our vision. Currently, we are operating on a 13 acre lot, primarily harvesting then wholesaling Thai Guava. But we plan on utilizing the wasted Thai Gauva leaves to market to our current and future retailers as a tea product, due to its medicinal effects. This will fully maximize our current lot and crops when harvested.” Tabraue continues with, “To accelerate our growth we are in talks with local farmers to partner via a profit sharing joint venture to utilize their lots to grow additional exotic fruit, with the option to purchase their lot in the future. Through these joint ventures we will further expand our produce offering and inventory all with the option to own the lot to further increase our assets while increasing both revenue and profit.” Tabraue adds, “To increase our outreach, we are in structuring stages on exporting our harvest along with purchasing/brokering local farmer’s harvest to neighboring countries through our strong network. This will allow us to not only increase revenue, but help our community of farmers who don’t have the network to resale.” Tabraue ends with, “Now that you know our plans, you have an idea of our vision and why Famies, Inc. suits us best. I look forward to sharing our progress on each achievement along the way.”

About BlueFire Technology, Corp. (BLFR)

BLFR is specialized in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the business of agriculture. BLFR is primary focused on its first acquisition, Miracle Life Farm, LLC., a family owned farm in Homestead, FL focused on growing exotic fruit including and not limited to Thai Guava, Sugar Apple, Banana, and Mamay under the USDA while utilizing their benefits to sell throughout the States.

For more information visit: https://miraclelifefarm.com

Company Contact:

Nickolas S. Tabraue

18280 SW 228th Street

Miami, FL. 33170

info@BLFR.info

786.375.7281