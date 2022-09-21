English French

COFACE SA announces the success of its debt management exercise

Paris, 21 September 2022 – 15.30

COFACE SA (the "Company") is announcing today the results of the tender offer which expired at 16:00 CET on 20 September 2022 (the "Tender Offer") to repurchase its guaranteed subordinated notes of an amount of €380,000,000 bearing a fixed interest rate of 4.125 per cent., due on 27 March 2024, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Compagnie française d’assurance pour le commerce extérieur (ISIN: FR0011805803) (the “Notes”). The Notes are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The Company exceeded the maximum acceptance amount initially announced to the market and will accept the repurchase of a principal amount of EUR 153,400,000 Notes validly tendered at a fixed purchase price of 103,625 per cent., no tender pro-rating factor will be applied.

The Company is also announcing the issuance on 22 September 2022 of €300,000,000 tier 2 notes bearing a fixed interest rate of 6.000 per cent., due on 22 September 2032 (the “New Notes”). The prospectus relating to the New Notes is available on:

https://www.coface.com/content/download/212146/3608417/version/1/file/Final+Prospectus+2022.pdf.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer or to subscribe the New Notes in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

United States

The Tender Offer and the issue of the New Notes are not being made and will not be made directly or indirectly in or into the United States as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or to U.S. Persons as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act (each a "U.S. Person"). Accordingly, copies of this document are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded in or into the United States or to any such person. The New Notes referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any offering of securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close)

COFACE: FOR TRADE

With more than 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.



COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

