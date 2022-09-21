Anthony & Sylvan Pools Names Brad Hill Chief Financial Officer

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, the premier residential swimming pool and spa builder in the United States, announced today that it hired Brad Hill as Chief Financial Officer.



In his new role, Hill’s primary responsibilities include partnering with the management team and shareholders to lead the organization on its growth journey and developing and implementing strategies to build enterprise value and achieve continued, long-term financial success. In addition to internal stakeholder management, Brad will interact and influence with external auditors and advisors, ensure the accuracy of all financial-related systems and reporting, participate in the decision-making process regarding diversification of the Company’s business interests and protection of our assets, examine strategic capital investments, and negotiate and manage the risk management and loss prevention programs.

“With his passion for building, leading, and developing high-performing teams, we are excited to have Brad join Anthony & Sylvan, as we move into the next phase of our growth journey,” said Bonnie Chong, Chief Executive Officer at Anthony & Sylvan. “Our whole organization welcomes Brad and looks forward to working with him as we refine and grow our business entering our 77th year.”

Hill joins the Anthony & Sylvan team with more than 20 years of experience working across a variety of industries from start-ups to Fortune 500 organizations.

Hill holds an MBA from Villanova University and a Bachelor of Arts from Lafayette College. He resides in West Chester, PA with his wife and three children. In his free time, he enjoys outdoor activities at the lake with his family, playing sports, including running, biking, basketball, and golf, and coaching his kids' basketball and baseball teams.

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Since 1946, families have been trusting Anthony & Sylvan to design and build their dream in-ground swimming pools. Our team of designers and craftsmen have created thousands of backyard retreats. We constantly strive for complete customer satisfaction, use the best materials for the job and uphold rigorous standards. With nearly half a million customers served, we must be doing something right.

