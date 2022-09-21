FrontFundr raises over $140 million for more than 100 campaigns and launches new fundraising campaign

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFundr , Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform, announced a significant growth milestone today—the company has surpassed 100 successful closes and processed over $150 million in investments for startups in Canada. To mark this momentous occasion, FrontFundr also launched its own fundraising campaign today, giving everyone the opportunity to invest in the platform itself.



Equity crowdfunding allows anyone to invest in private companies and provides an alternative way for companies across a range of funding stages to raise capital. Since launching in 2015, FrontFundr has become the leading platform to invest in the growth of Canada’s most exciting startups and growth stage companies regardless of whether you are a beginner or a seasoned investor.

Today’s milestone announcement comes at a time when many Canadians are feeling the pressures of inflation, rising costs and uncertainty in public markets. As wallets and traditional investments dwindle, investing in the private markets are becoming more attractive. They enable people, small and larger investors, to participate in early-stage investment opportunities that could potentially generate high returns while being mostly sheltered from external pressures like market volatility. When someone invests through FrontFundr, the return on those investments are driven by the success of the company, rather than public market sentiment. People can invest in companies they believe in and align with their values and interests. Some companies who have had campaigns on FrontFundr include CAARY , Manzil , Joni , Tiptap and Ecologyst.

FrontFundr experienced strong business growth over the summer months and delivered several record results:

The platform reached the same number of successful closes in the month of August, as in its entire previous record quarter: 5.5x the number of successful closes of the previous month and 117% higher than the same previous year-to-date period

Investor activity increased by 25% quarter-over-quarter in 2022

Revenue increased by 94% quarter-over-quarter in 2022 (almost double from the previous calendar year)



“We’re incredibly excited to see equity crowdfunding succeeding here in Canada and poised to go mainstream as we’ve seen in other countries” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of FrontFundr. “Now that we’ve surpassed 100 successful raises on our platform, we see FrontFundr becoming the go-to platform for people to invest in Canada’s innovation economy while providing promising Canadian private companies access to capital from the public — and this is only the beginning.”



FrontFundr also announced the launch of its own fundraising campaign on the platform today. By listing itself on the marketplace, people have the unique opportunity to directly invest in the Canadian startup ecosystem. The campaign is now open to the public, and anyone can make an investment until Friday, November 4th, 2022.

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital, and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support. With a community of over 30,000 users, FrontFundr gives everyday investors the chance to review and complete private placements on one digital platform. The company’s revolutionary technology allows Canadians to invest in innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250.

To learn more about FrontFundr, visit www.frontfundr.com