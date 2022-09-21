AgroFresh to share new innovative freshness solutions; celebrate key accomplishments at Fruit Attraction in Madrid 

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) (“AgroFresh” or the “Company”) today announced their participation in Fruit Attraction in Madrid Oct. 4-6 at booth 3C12. Organized by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, Fruit Attraction is one of the main international trade shows bringing together the fruit and vegetable industry. As a global AgTech innovator and the leader in the fresh produce post-harvest segment, AgroFresh representatives will showcase a full range of freshness solutions and digital technologies that enhance the quality and help extend the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables.



“We look forward to meeting again with our industry colleagues and customers to share AgroFresh’s latest innovations and advancements for reducing food loss and waste,” said Julián Herráiz, General Director for AgroFresh Fruit Protection. “At AgroFresh we’re continually pushing the potential of our post-harvest solutions to benefit an expanding range of crops and markets to help improve freshness and quality at each step of the value chain for growers, packers and retailers.”

While sharing information about its wide range of innovative freshness solutions, AgroFresh experts will highlight several recent advancements during the show, including:

AgroFresh recently launched VitaFresh™ Botanicals Life Select, an organic plant-based coating that helps keep produce fresh longer and reduces food loss and waste. The new product recently received organic certification from CAAE and is OMRI listed.



The company will offer live demonstrations of its FreshCloud™ Inspection, an integrated digital platform that uses aggregated data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to sustainably address food waste reduction and derive quality and supply chain insights, allowing for real time decisions with live analytics.



The booth will also highlight FreshStart™ disinfectants that are CAAE certified for stone fruit, pome fruit and citrus. FreshStart degrades quickly without leaving residues and can decrease contaminants in water treatment and help make water recycling more efficient and less costly.



AgroFresh Chief Technology Officer Duncan Aust will participate in a panel discussion “Post-Harvest Innovation: The keys for new market access and 0 food-waste” Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. as part of the BioFruit Congress event. Aust will discuss AgroFresh’s recent announcement of a new research collaboration with Novozymes to develop sustainable bio-solutions to fight fungal decay.

In addition to new offerings, AgroFresh will prominently feature its quality platform directed to the citrus industry, SmartCitrus™ along with SmartFresh™, its flagship solution for pome fruit, stone fruit, persimmon, melon and other fruits.

Finally, AgroFresh will celebrate some of the company’s key accomplishments from the year. On Sept. 13, AgroFresh received the Award for Innovation in Business granted by Cámara Valencia (Valencia Chamber of Commerce), in Spain. AgroFresh was one of five Valencian companies recognized. The jury selected AgroFresh from a pool of more than 50 nominations, evaluating, among other characteristics, their innovative capacity, business strategy, strategic vision and adaptation to market needs, as well as the ability to collaborate with other companies or organizations in the development of R&D&I projects.

AgroFresh representatives will be available at Fruit Attraction in Hall 3 Booth 3C12 through the run of the show. Learn more about the full portfolio of solutions here www.agrofresh.com.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies, and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers, and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. To learn more about AgroFresh’s product freshness solutions visit www.agrofresh.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/804841fd-ed6b-4adb-9e80-15f370278cda