Effnet licenses its header compression software to Kratos RT Logic

Luleå 2022-09-21 – Effnet AB, a subsidiary of Effnetplattformen Holding AB and the premier provider of header compression software for wireless and fixed networks, announces that it has licensed its header compression software to Kratos RT Logic, a US based space and satellite communications company.

Our customers in the satellite communications segment are continuously developing the technology to improve performance and efficiency of transporting data over satellite links and assuring the Quality of Service across the network. The Effnet header compression software saves bandwidth and improves throughput and reliability of all IP communications. The software requires a small amount of memory and CPU cycles and can therefore be used in a broad spectrum of device capabilities, ranging from devices that support very high bandwidth to devices with very limited system capabilities designed for low bandwidth applications. This enables our customers to achieve their product design targets and application needs.

"We are pleased to have Kratos RT Logic as a customer. This agreement confirms the importance of a proven and efficient software solution backed by professional services in markets where quality matters.” says Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director of Effnet AB.

Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director, Effnet AB, Tel: +46 (0)920 60918, aniruddha.kulkarni@effnet.com or visit: http://www.effnet.com/

About Effnet

Effnet AB, based in Sweden, develops and licenses its 5G RAN software, 5G protocol stack for terminals, ASN.1 5G Toolset and IP header compression software including Effnet ROHC and Effnet BHC. Effnet’s 5G RAN software is highly scalable, modular and containerized. It is targeted for use in everything from small cells to disaggregated RAN and Cloud-RAN. With support for standardized and open RAN interfaces as well as Effnet’s focus on performance, the software is highly versatile and suitable for use in various applications ranging from wireless broadband to industrial IoT and vehicular communications. For more information about Effnet and its products, please visit www.effnet.com.

About Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ)



Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ), reg.no. 559179-8342, is the parent company of a group active in advanced digital communications and investments in other growth companies. Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker EFFH and its certified adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-68421100, info@eminova.se, www.eminova.se. For further information about Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) please visit www.effnetplattformenholding.se.