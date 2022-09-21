Metatron Inc. Signs Contract to Complete Its First Artificial Intelligence Technology Acquisition

Dover, DE, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron Inc. (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed final agreement paperwork with Geek Labs Limited to complete Metatron's first acquisition of artificial intelligence technology.

The acquisition was successfully negotiated by the two parties over the course of this past week. The acquisition will be a non-dilutive cash purchase and comes with immediate revenue-generating potential for Metatron. Furthermore, this technology acquisition is a wholly owned asset within the quickly growing $450 billion AI industry and can immediately be added to Metatron's corporate bottom line.

CEO Joe Riehl commented: "One week ago we formally announced the formation of Metatron's Artificial Intelligence Division. Today we are announcing that we've inked a deal to complete our first AI tech acquisition. I want to send a crystal-clear message to our valued stakeholders that Metatron is entering a new chapter and taking fast steps to add impressive value for our investors. We already have our eye on a second acquisition and talks with the seller are at the midway point. Furthermore, our new AI division has begun planning projects with talented developers operating within the AI sector to build proprietary Metatron AI technology for use in specialty applications. Our new AI division also has begun performing due diligence on strategic AI patents that our team believes could be used in developing new technology and/or holding big tech companies accountable as more and more AI applications come into use."

Metatron is currently adding a few necessary tweaks to the AI acquisition (branding, subscription agreements, pricing model) and expects that users will have full access to the AI interface via a unique branded website within 2-3 weeks. Metatron believes that it can leverage the revenue-generating power of this new AI acquisition through its network of contacts that it has collected over years of business.

CEO Joe Riehl concluded: "It's a new day for Metatron and I'm thrilled to be able to make this exciting announcement. I encourage investors to stick with us and watch the next chapter of our story unfold in one of the hottest industry sectors ever."

The Company continues to work in good faith with debt holders to consolidate, restructure and improve the Company’s debt obligations. More updates on this front are coming soon. Please visit our corporate Twitter account often.

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. Metatron does not grow, sell or distribute any substances that violate United States Law or the controlled substance act.

Contact:

ir@metatronapps.com

